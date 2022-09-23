Odisha approves revised cost of Rs 875.78 crore for sports infrastructure

Ahead of hosting the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2023, the Cabinet on Thursday approved the revised project cost of Rs 875.78 crores.

The Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the revised cost for the construction of sports infrastructure facilities in Kalinga Stadium at Bhubaneswar and the construction of the new International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela for the Hockey World Cup 2023.

Notably, is the host of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 with venues at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

The cabinet also proposed to develop a new International Hockey Stadium at Rourkela.

The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar is being upgraded with various facilities like India's first indoor athletic stadium, indoor aquatic centre, centre tennis court, Hockey HPC building, Accommodation facilities etc.

The project was approved in May 2021 by the state Cabinet with a total budget of Rs 432.454 crores including all taxes and IDCO charges.

After initiation of the project, based on site conditions and technical vetting by experts including 11T Bombay and stadium experts from national or international federations, there was an upgradation of the design and safety parameters to make the structures disaster resilient.

This upgradation had an implication on the quantities of structural components. The price escalation of steel, POL, aluminium etc. is also a significant component in increasing the total project cost. Further, an increase in the GST rates from 12 to 18 per cent has contributed in the escalation in the project cost.

The Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 will take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and at the Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela from January 13 to 29, 2023.

While the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar hosted the previous edition of the World Cup which was lauded world-over for its exceptional infrastructure and Hockey India's immaculate execution of the event as hosts, this time the coveted event will also be held in the heart of Odisha's hockey belt - Rourkela, a region famous for its hockey prowess having produced numerous international hockey players.

This is the second consecutive World Cup to be held in India - and fourth overall.

