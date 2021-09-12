Old Trafford has always been magical place for me, says Ronaldo

-
-
After impressing one and all on his second Manchester United debut, Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has said that Old Trafford has always been a magical place for him and there is a reason why it is called 'Theatre of Dreams'.
"My return to Old Trafford was just a brief reminder of why this stadium is known as the Theater of Dreams. For me, it has always been a magical place where you can achieve everything you set your mind into," Ronaldo wrote in an Instagram post.
"Along with all my teammates and with the amazing support that we always get from the stands, we face the road ahead with confidence and optimism that we'll all be celebrating together in the end," he added.
Further in his post, Ronaldo said: "Proud to be back at Man. United and playing in the Premier League once again, but above all, happy to help the team! Let's go, Devils."
Ronaldo scored twice on his Manchester United return as they defeated Newcastle United by 4-1 in Saturday's Premier League match. United as of now are at the top of the table in the league, as their unbeaten start to the season continued at Old Trafford.
Paul Pogba assisted Bruno Fernandes and substitute Jesse Lingard for the other two goals of United.
The 36-year-old forward scored just before the half-time whistle from very close-range before Newcastle pegged United back in the second half through Manquillo's goal. Visitors were only level for six minutes though before Ronaldo got his second, hitting the shot through Woodman's legs.
Fernandes fired in a third from the edge of the D before Lingard wrapped things up in stoppage time after coming off the bench.
