Juventus begin post-Ronaldo era with 1-0 home defeat to Empoli

-
ALSO READ
Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to leave Juventus
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
5 Italians, no Cristiano Ronaldo in Euro 2020 team of the tournament
Ronaldo becomes first player to feature in five Euro Cup finals tournaments
Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo knocks off $4 billion from Coca-Cola's value
-
Juventus are still waiting for their first win of the new Serie A season as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Empoli on Saturday in its first game since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Manchester United.
It was Juve's first match after Cristiano Ronaldo completed his return to Manchester United. The Bianconeri fielded up a 4-3-3 formation, as Paulo Dybala spearheaded the forward line flanked by Juan Cuadrado and Federico Chiesa.
The home side dominated the game and Chiesa was active to create a couple of chances, but Leonardo Mancuso's goal from a close range silenced the Allianz Stadium.
Juve just collected one point from the opening two rounds, and they will visit Napoli after the international break.
"We have one point from two games and obviously we're not happy because good results help you grow but we'll learn from these two slip-ups," said coach Massimiliano Allegri in the post press conference on Saturday night.
Lazio registered a comfortable victory by humiliating Spezia 6-1, as hitman Ciro Immobile completed a hat-trick within 45 minutes.
Also on Sunday, Fiorentina beat Torino 2-1, Atalanta shared the spoils with Bologna 0-0.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor