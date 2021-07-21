Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings

In Tokyo 2021, Indian men's team would start their campaign against New Zealand while the women's team will face the Netherlands on July 24 (Saturday).

With eight gold medals, India’s team is the most successful team ever in the However, India has not won a single medal in since 1980, when it won his last Gold medal at the

Check Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony, India full schedule and live telecast details here



In men's hockey, a total of 12 teams will play five group stage matches, divided across two pools of six teams each. The top four teams from each group will progress to Quarterfinals.

The Indian team is pooled with Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, and Spain. Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, and South Africa have been placed in Pool B.

The league phase will take place July 24-30, which will be followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals on August 1 and 3, respectively. The bronze medal and gold medal matches are slated to be held on August 5.

Check Tokyo 2020 men's and women's full schedule and match timings (India time) here



The men’s and women’s gold medal matches will take place on August 6 and 7 respectively.

The Indian men’s team had qualified for the Tokyo Games after beating Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the Olympic qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar in November.



Indian Men’s Hockey Team Full Squad:

Manpreet Singh (Captain)

P.R. Sreejesh (Goalkeeper)

Harmanpreet Singh (Defender)

Rupinder Pal Singh (Defender)

Surender Kumar (Defender)

Amit Rohidas (Defender)

Birendra Lakra (Defender)

Hardik Singh (Midfielder)

Vivek Sagar Prasad (Midfielder)

Nilakanta Sharma (Midfielder)

Sumit (Midfielder)

Shamsher Singh (Forward)

Dilpreet Singh (Forward)

Gurjant Singh (Forward)

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (Forward)

Mandeep Singh (Forward)

India men Hockey Team Tokyo Olympics full schedule, match timings (Indian Standard Time):

July 24: Men’s Pool A — India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM

July 25: Men’s Pool A — India vs Australia, 3 PM

July 27: Men’s Pool A — India vs Spain, 6:30 AM

July 29: Men’s Pool A — India vs Argentina, 6 AM

July 30: Men’s Pool A — India vs Japan, 3 PM

August 1: Men’s Quarter-Final — if qualify, from 6 AM

August 3: Men’s Semi-Final — if qualify, from 7 AM

August 5: Men’s Medal Matches — if qualify, from 7 AM and 3:30 PM

India women’s hockey

Indian women’s hockey team will be making its third appearance at the Olympics. The team will open its campaign against world no. 1 Netherlands while the world no 5 men's team will face New Zealand in its first match.

India has been placed in Pool A along with Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, and South Africa. In Pool B, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, and Japan are placed.

At the league stage, the top four teams in each pool will proceed to the Quarter-Finals. The top four teams in the Quarter-Finals will progress to the Semi-Finals, the winners of which meet in the gold medal match. The losers of the Semi-Finals will play for the bronze medal.

The Indian women’s team had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after beating the United States 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers at Bhubaneswar.

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Full Squad

Rani Rampal (Captain)

Savita Punia (Goalkeeper)

Deep Grace Ekka (Defender)

Nikki Pradhan (Defender)

Gurjit Kaur (Defender)

Udita (Defender)

Nisha (Midfielder)

Neha Goyal (Midfielder)

Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (Midfielder)

Monika Malik (Midfielder)

Navjot Kaur (Midfielder)

Salima Tete (Midfielder)

Navneet Kaur (Forward)

Lalremsiami (Forward)

Vandana Katariya (Forward)

Sharmila Devi (Forward)

India women Hockey Team Tokyo Olympics full schedule, match timings (Indian Standard TIME):