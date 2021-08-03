Olympics 2021 LIVE, men's hockey SF: India vs Belgium match begins at 7 am
Indian campaign on day 11 will be kick started by Annu Rani, who participate in Women's Javelin Throw qualification round at 5:50 am. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates here
Topics
2020 Tokyo olympics | Olympics | Indian Hockey Team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian team-led by Manpreet Singh is on a four-match winning spree as it defeated Spain (3-0), Argentina (3-1), Japan (4-3), and Great Britain (3-1) and one more win will assure them of at least a silver medal.
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
ALSO READ: Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
What a semifinal qualification meant for India men’s team?
India would hope to win today’s hockey match and reach the final for the first time since 1980, when it won eighth gold medal, the Red Lions, on the other hand, are looking to make it to their second successive final after finishing runners-up to Argentina in 2016 Rio Olympics. The Indians will also be seeking revenge as it was Belgium which had ousted them from the quarterfinals in the 2016 Olympics.
The team has shown incredible grit by coming back from a 1-7 loss to Australia to not only finish second in Pool A and advance to the quarterfinals, but also to win the last-eight match. Graham Reid's troops have nothing to lose right now. They have shown that Indian hockey is not dead, and that it is capable of climbing out of the hole it has dug for itself.
With each match, the team has progressed. If the penalty corner routines had worked in the first few games, the forwards really came into their own against Great Britain, scoring all three goals.
While Sreejesh has been outstanding, the defence has absorbed a lot of pressure and held firm against the British.
ALSO READ: Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
Hockey: India vs Belgium head to head
The Indians will also draw inspiration from their FIH Pro League victory over Belgium in February 2020. This victory was named the third best match of the shortened 2020 season.
If they replicate the feat in Tokyo, the game will go down in Indian hockey history as one of the most important.
ALSO READ: Olympic swimming ends with a historic win: All you need to know
India today’s schedule
Athletics
5:50 a.m. Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) -- Annu Rani
3:45 p.m. Men's Shot Put Qualification (Group A) -- Tejinderpal Singh Toor
Hockey
7:00 a.m. Men's semifinals India v Belgium
Wrestling
8:30 a.m. Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final and QF -- Sonam Malik
2:45 p.m. Women's Freestyle 62kg -- Sonam, if she qualifies
International attractions
Athletics
7:20 a.m. Women's Long jump Final
8:50 a.m. Men's 400m Hurdles Final
3:50 p.m. onwards Men's Pole Vault Final
Basketball
10:10 a.m. Men's Quarterfinals -- Spain v USA
Football
1:30 p.m. Men's semifinals -- Mexico v Brazil
Hockey
3:30 p.m. Men's semifinal -- Australia v Germany
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast of India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV App and website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh