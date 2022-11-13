- Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 2.12 trn in m-cap; HDFC Bank tops chart
PAK vs ENG Final Live Score, T20 World Cup: Buttler wins toss, England bowl
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final Live Score and Updates: The final of one of the most watched tournaments is finally here as two pst winners collide with each other
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan vs England in T20 World Cup 2022 final. Photo:@TheRealPCB
PAK vs ENG Final Live Score, T20 World Cup
After domination in their respective semi-finals, both Pakistan and England would be eagerly waiting for the final to begin in Melbourne. However before the game could begin, it would have to fight the weather as there are forecasts of heavy rainfall throughout the day. There is a provision for a reserve day, but even on the reserve day, the rains would continue. However, Melbourne's weather is unpredictable.
It is going to be a repeat of the 1992 ODI World Cup final. That was also the first time that ODI World Cup was held Downunder and this is also the first time that T20 World Cup is being held in Australia. And both times it is P[akistan and England who have made it to the final. Last time around the men in green won it. Who will it be this time around?
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan's road to final: Fortune favours the brave
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Toss Timing and Details
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final will begin at 01:30 pm IST. Thus the toss between Pakistan skipper Babr Azam and his English counterpart Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 01:00 pm IST.
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022, England's road to final: They peaked at the right time
Playing 11 combinations of Pakistan
It’s no rocket science to expect that unless and until there is an unavoidable injury, teams generally don’t change their winning playing 11s and hence Pakistan would also look to go in with the same team that beat New Zealand in the semi-final.
Pakistan predicted playing 11
Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Playing 11 combinations of England
The two changes that England were forced to make in the semi-final seemed to have worked quite well. To not risk any further injury to Mark Wood and Dawid Malan and also to not disturb the team balance, England might also go in with the same playing 11 that played in the semi-final.
Also Read: England vs Pakistan: Head-to-head stats ahead of T20 World Cup final at MCG
England predicted playing 11
Alex Hales, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Phil Salt, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/David Willey
PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Pitch Report
The pitch at Melbourne has always been a sporting one. If it doesn’t rain then a score of anywhere between 160-170 in a final is going to be a fighting total. Making runs on such a huge ground is not going to be easy anyways.
Also Read: PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India
Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Final Melbourne weather report
Crowded House, a New Zealand band wrote a song about Melbourne weather calling it four seasons in a day. So to predict how the weather will be the next morning in the city is a very tough job. Although the forecast is for heavy rainfall with thunderstorms, in the early morning it has been sunshine so far.
PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Final will begin at 01:30 pm IST on November 13, 2022. This match can be live streamed on the Hotstar app and watched Live and exclusively on the Star Sports Network on TV in India.
Also Read: PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When, how to watch in India
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
