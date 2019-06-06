Pak vs SL Preview ICC CWC 2019: Pak look to demolish brittle Lanka batting

JUST IN
BS Web Team 

A confident Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the 11th Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Bristol County Ground on Friday. Both the teams had a disappointing start to the World Cup 2019 as they lost their opening matches against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. After collapsing for 105 against West Indies, Pakistan’s batting unit bounced back to post 348 against England and then the experienced pacers, led by Wahab Riaz, stifled the England batsmen to end a 11-match losing streak.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, saw another batting collapse in their second match against Afghanistan despite a good start but here also, the bowlers saved the day for the team. Malinga (3 wickets) and Nuwan Pradeep (4 wickets) demolished Afghanistan batting.

As the two inconsistant side clash at Bristol County Ground, the contest is likely to go intense as both would look to keep the winning streak going.

The conditions at Bristol County Ground, where West Indies scored 4221 in their warm-up match against New Zealand, favours batsmen and 300-plus score is likely on the cards if the teams decide to dominate with aggressive batting.

Pakistan would look to clinch early wickets as they are aware of Sri Lanka's brittle batting line-up while Sri Lanka would expect its bowlers to shine in front of a rather strong opponent.

Pakistan Key Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz


Sri Lanka Key Players: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews


Pakistan vs Sri Lanka playing 11 prediction

Pakistan Playing 11: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir

Sri Lanka Playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera (WK), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Nuwan Pradeep.



ICC World Cup 2019, Match 11: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 7, 2019, Friday.

Place: Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match live streaming will be available on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Hotstar.


Pak vs SL Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 23:31 IST

