Pak vs SL Preview ICC CWC 2019: Pak look to demolish brittle Lanka batting

-
ALSO READ
ICC CWC 2019 AFG vs SL Preview: Face saver for Sri Lanka after dismal start
ICC World Cup 2019, NZ vs SL Preview: Can Sri Lanka be written off?
ICC CWC 2019 Eng vs Pak preview: Can Pakistan fix woes against familiar foe
ICC CWC 2019 Match 7 highlights: Lanka hand Afghanistan 34-run defeat (D/L)
ICC CWC 2019 match 3 highlights: New Zealand demolish Lanka by 10 wickets
-
A confident Pakistan will face Sri Lanka in the 11th Match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Bristol County Ground on Friday. Both the teams had a disappointing start to the World Cup 2019 as they lost their opening matches against West Indies and New Zealand respectively. After collapsing for 105 against West Indies, Pakistan’s batting unit bounced back to post 348 against England and then the experienced pacers, led by Wahab Riaz, stifled the England batsmen to end a 11-match losing streak.Check ICC World Cup 2019 Points Table here
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, saw another batting collapse in their second match against Afghanistan despite a good start but here also, the bowlers saved the day for the team. Malinga (3 wickets) and Nuwan Pradeep (4 wickets) demolished Afghanistan batting.
As the two inconsistant side clash at Bristol County Ground, the contest is likely to go intense as both would look to keep the winning streak going.
The conditions at Bristol County Ground, where West Indies scored 4221 in their warm-up match against New Zealand, favours batsmen and 300-plus score is likely on the cards if the teams decide to dominate with aggressive batting.
Pakistan would look to clinch early wickets as they are aware of Sri Lanka's brittle batting line-up while Sri Lanka would expect its bowlers to shine in front of a rather strong opponent.
Pakistan Key Players: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz
Sri Lanka Key Players: Dimuth Karunaratne, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews