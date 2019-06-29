JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Pak vs Afg Live score: Pakistan eye semis spot at Leeds

After going down in its initial matches, Pakistan made a solid comeback and moved up to sixth place with seven points. Check Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE score, Toss updates and match commentary

BS Web Team 

akistan's bowler Shadab Khan, third from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 41 run during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, Eng
In today’s first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC), the Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against Afghanistan cricket team at Headingley in Leeds, in order to move closer towards securing a berth in the semi-finals. After going down in its initial matches, Pakistan made a solid comeback in the World Cup standings by defeating New Zealand and moving up to occupy the sixth spot with seven points. Pakistan are trapped in two must-win matches to enter the knock out stage. Afghanistan, on the other hand, are placed in the bottom without any points as they have not won a single match in their seven fixtures so far. Pakistan would aim to move up and secure the fourth position in the standings. For Afghanistan, although the match will have no consequence, they would target Pakistan to earn points in their pride game.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 36: Pak vs Afg LIVE streaming
 
Pakistan vs Afghanistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs Afg cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs Afghanistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

