ICC CWC 19 ENG vs IND preview: England face Kohli & co in must-win clash

A ruthless India cricket team, sporting flaming orange, will be eyeing pole position with a solid knockout punch on an already disintegrated in Sunday's high-profile encounter at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

With 11 points in 6 matches, India are at the second position in the Points Table while England have 8 points from seven matches. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, Virat Kohli's men are all but through to the semi-finals but a win against England will further tighten their grip at the top and in the process oust World's No 1 ODI team from the global event.

Not long ago, England were considered to be favourites to win the tournament but Eoin Morgan's men have bungled big time in crucial games, which has now brought them at the verge of exit with only six points from seven games.

It is hard but it seems as if the 'Sky Blue' of England has been covered by thick grey cloud with no silver lining in the horizon.

It is indeed tragic that England's best ODI team in recent history with the likes of Captain Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer in their ranks are facing an imminent exit.

Sunday's encounter at Birmingham's Edgbaston with a capacity Indian crowd could be rather unsettling for a team which is already under severe pressure from all quarters.

For India, possibly, it couldn't have been a better time to square off with the Poms who could again be unsettled by conditions which is expected to be predominantly sub-continental.

There's bright sunshine, the baked pitch on the drier side with promise of more turn than usual.

Playing two wrist spinners in these conditions along with a lethal Jasprit Bumrah could well spell doom for an English side, which has fluffed its lines while chasing against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.

In fact, Morgan's approach of moving towards leg stump against a fast and furious Mitchell Starc during Lord's game prompted Kevin Pietersen to question whether the skipper is "scared".

England, however, could take solace from the fact that they beat India 2-1 in their last bilateral series at home but an injured Bumrah didn't feature in that series.

The best part about Indian team is that they haven't yet played their best cricket and yet have been able to win games with consummate ease.

The middle-order batting still remains a concern and Vijay Shankar's performance at number four certainly makes him a weak link. The team management has shown no inclination to field the exciting Rishabh Pant so far.

India vs England head-ro-head in World Cup

Both the teams have played 7 matches and have three wins each with a game ending in tie.



India vs England playing 11 prediction England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, (C), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood / Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid India playing 11: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant / Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ICC World Cup 2019, Match 38: England vs India Live streaming details Date and Day: June 30, 2019, Sunday. Place: Edgbaston, Birmingham Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time The World Cup 2019 England vs India match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs India match will be available on Hotstar.