ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs Eng Live score: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST
Head to head, India have an advantage as they won 53 out of 99 matches while England have won 41. Check India vs England live score, toss updates and match commentary here
England cricket team
India vs England head to head
Overall: 99
India: 53
England: 41
No Result: 3
Abandoned: 2
Tie: 2
Cancelled: 3
World Cups
Total: 7
India: 3
England: 3
Tie: 1
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs England LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 38: Ind vs Eng LIVE streaming
England vs India world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs Eng cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for India vs England LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
