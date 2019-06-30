JUST IN
ICC CWC 2019, Ind vs Eng Live score: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST

Head to head, India have an advantage as they won 53 out of 99 matches while England have won 41. Check India vs England live score, toss updates and match commentary here

In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India cricket team will take on England cricket team in a high octane clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham. There is no hiding the fact that the match between India and England holds a lot more significance in the lives of the exuberant fans as both the teams entered in ICC CWC 2019 as favourites. Although India managed to justify their tag so far, English players bungled their attempts as they are on the brink of getting knocked out from the semi-finals race. With a victory over Afghanistan, Pakistan have already toppled the hosts to get into the top four of the points table. However, if England wins the match they will re-gain their fourth position.

Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here
 
India vs England head to head

Overall: 99
India: 53
England: 41
No Result:  3
Abandoned: 2
Tie: 2
Cancelled: 3
 
World Cups

Total: 7
India: 3
England: 3
Tie: 1
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: India vs England LIVE score
 
 

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 38: Ind vs Eng LIVE streaming
 
England vs India world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Ind vs Eng cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for India vs England LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

