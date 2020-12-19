Panghal clinches gold, injured Satish bags silver at Cologne World Cup

-
World silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) notched up a gold medal without having to fight his final bout, while veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) settled for silver after an injury prevented him from competing in his summit clash at the Cologne World Cup in Germany on Saturday.
Panghal was given a walkover by Germany's Argishti Terteryan.
Satish, who made the final after beating France's Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinal last night, had to withdraw against Germany's Nelvie Tiafack owing to an injury.
Also making the final were Sakshi and Manisha in the women's 57kg category. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final late on Saturday night.
While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany's Ramona Graff 4-1.
However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn.
Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men's 57kg category.
Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.
The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.
