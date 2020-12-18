Australian batsmen underestimated Ashwin, it was their undoing: Ponting

-
ALSO READ
Marcus Stoinis is playing five times better than a year ago: Ponting
Don't agree with Mankading but Ashwin's point valid: Ricky Ponting
Ponting warns MI on eve of IPL final, says DC's best still to come
IPL 2020: Ashwin reveals details of conversation with Ponting on Mankading
Mankading: Ponting talking to ICC committee for run penalty, says Ashwin
-
Australian batsmen underestimated Ravichandran Ashwin and their aggressive approach towards the senior India off-spinner led to the home side's downfall in the first innings of the opening Test, feels former skipper Ricky Ponting.
The 34-year-old spinner showcased his class by taking four wickets, including the prized scalp of Steve Smith, as Australia were bowled out for 191 in the first innings on day two of the pink ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.
"Batsmen have looked to be quite aggressive against Ashwin. I think they've just underestimated Ashwin and how good he is," Ponting told Channel 7.
Pointing, who coached Ashwin during the Indian Premier League in Delhi Capitals camp, opined that Australian batsmen paid the price for being over aggressive against the willy spinner.
"They've looked to score their runs from him, and it's been their undoing," Ponting said.
Brought into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli in the 27th over, Ashwin claimed the wicket of danger man Smith (1).
Making use of the additional bounce and his perfect length, the veteran spinner then blew away Travis Head (7), rookie Cameron Green (11) and Nathan Lyon (10) to return with impressive figures of 18-3-55-4 in the first innings.
India will head into the third day with a 62-run lead. The tourists ended day two at 9/1. Prithvi Shaw (4) was once again bowled out cheaply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor