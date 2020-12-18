Boxing: India's Simranjeet Kaur storms into Cologne World Cup finals

-
ALSO READ
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC Test Championship: How new points system may impede India's chances
ICC World Test Championship: Cloud over Lord's as a venue for final
ICC to review World Test Championship fixture after gauging Covid-19 impact
-
World championship bronze-medallist Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) stormed into the finals of boxing's Cologne World Cup in Germany, defeating Ukraine's Marianna Basanets on Friday.
The Asian silver-winner prevailed 4-1 to assure herself of a place in the summit bouts to be held on Saturday.
Earlier, two-time world medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) set up a clash against compatriot Manisha in the semifinals by beating Ukraine's Snizhana Kholodkova 3-2. Manisha got a bye into the last-four stage.
Asian Games bronze-winner Satish Kumar (+91kg) kicked off his campaign with an impressive 5-0 win over Moldova's Zavantin Alexel to make the last-four stage and be assured of at least a bronze.
Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg) defeated Germany's Umar Bajwa 5-0 to also enter the semifinals.
In two other 57kg bouts, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki got the better of another local hope in Murat Yildirim, edging past 3-2, while Kavinder Singh Bisht defeated France's Samuel Kistohurry.
However, Asian silver-winner Ashish Kumar (75kg) lost 1-3 to the Netherlands' Max Van der Pas to bow out in the quarterfinal stage.
Asian Games champion and world silver-medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) made the finals on Thursday by winning his semifinal clash.
The event features boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor