Paralympic Games 2020: Trials to pick Indian athletics team in June

-
ALSO READ
Narwal shoots second gold in Para-Shooting WC with new world record
No overseas spectators allowed at Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo
IOC back in Tokyo as world prepares for next year's Summer Olympics
Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details
All 33 sports 'unanimously' want 2020 Tokyo Games: Francesco Ricci Bitti
-
The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) will conduct national selection trials next month to select the Indian track and field team for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games.
The trials will be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on June 15 and 16, PCI secretary general Gursharan Singh said on Sunday.
"We will conduct the trials in June to select the national team. In case we aren't able to hold the trials due to pandemic, we will find an alternative to pick the athletes for the Paralympic Games," Singh told IANS.
The Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 5.
According to Singh, the International Paralympic Committee will allot 16 to 20 Tokyo Paralympic quota places to India in track and field.
"But there are more than 70 athletes who have achieved minimum qualifying scores (MQS) in their respective events and they are eligible to compete in the national trials in June," he said.
Indian athletes, said Singh, have potential to win medals in men's javelin and high jump events.
"Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary are two of the world's best javelin throwers in men's F-44 category. Recently, Antil had set a world record of 66.70 meters at the national para-athletics championships in Bengaluru. Chaudhary had also won 2019 World Para Athletics Championships gold in Doha. We hope both are able to maintain good form in the future," he said.
India's Mariyappan Thangavelu won gold and Varun Bhati bronze in T-42 high jump category at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. "Hope they get selected this time," Singh said.
--IANS
nns/qma
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor