West Indies to host Australia, South Africa, Pakistan in June-August

West Indies are set for a busy home season between June and August with South Africa, Australia and Pakistan set to tour the islands for a combined four Test matches, 15 T20Is and three ODI matches.

The season starts with South Africa touring the islands for two Tests and five T20Is. The series was rescheduled from 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The tour starts with a two-Test series on June 10 after which T20I series will be played from June 26 to July 3.

West Indies then host Australia for a five-match T20I series and three ODIs. The T20Is will be played from July 9 to July 16 after which the ODI series will be played from July 20 to July 24.

The season concludes with Pakistan's tour of the islands. The two teams play a five-match T20I series from July 27 to August 3 after which they play two Test matches starting on August 12 and August 20.

Full Schedule:

South Africa in the West Indies 2021

June 10-14 1st Test Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium (DSCS)

June 18-22 2nd Test DSCG

June 26 1st T20I Grenada National Cricket Stadium (GNCS)

June 27 2nd T20I GNCS

June 29 3rd T20I GNCS

July 1 4th T20I GNCS

July 3 5th T20I GNCS

Australia in the West Indies 2021

July 9 1st T20I DSCS

July 10 2nd T20I DSCS

July 12 3rd T20I DSCS

July 14 4th T20I DSCS

July 16 5th T20I DSCS

July 20 1st ODI Kensington Oval (KO)

July 22 2nd ODI KO

July 24 3rd ODI KO

Pakistan in the West Indies 2021

July 27 1st T20I KO

July 28 2nd T20I KO

July 31 3rd T20I Guyana National Stadium (GNS)

August 1 4th T20I GNS

August 3 5th T20I GNS

August 12-16 1st Test Sabina Park (SP)

August 20-24 2nd Test SP

--IANS

rkm/akm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)