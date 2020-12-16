Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details

-
In a surprise move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India playing 11 on the eve of the first test on Thursday. Indian cricket team‘s quest for top two spot on ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table will begin from Thursday (November 17), when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the first Test of four-match series at the Adelaide Oval.
Talking about India playing 11, Team India has shown trust on Prithvi Shaw’s skill and picked him as an opening partner for Mayank Agarwal ahead of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill while Ashwin will be the lone spinner for India.
Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details
India playing 11 for 1st Test vs AustraliaTeam India: Mayank Agarwal, Prthiv Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddiman Saha, R Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs Australia playing 11 prediction
On the other hand, Australia has not announced its playing 11 yet and it would be interesting to see whether Cameron Green makes his debut or not. On Wednesday, Australia coach Justin Langer said that Green would debut if he gets recovered from concussion. Green was hit on the head while bowling during the warm-up match.
The IND vs AUS 1st Test will be India’s first Day-Night (D-N) Test match on foreign soil and also only the second pink ball Test overall. Notably, India played its Day Night game against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata last year.
India vs Australia head to head in TestsOverall: 98
India won: 28
Australia won: 42
Drawn: 27
Tied: 1
Adelaide pitch report
Historically Adelaide wicket is good for batting for first two days and starts deteriorating from Day 3 onwards, However, IND vs AUS 1st Test being a Day night game, pitch may favour pacer given the ball moves a bit more during twilight.
Adelaide weather report
According to the weather forecast, there is no chance of rainfall in Adelaide for next five days and temperature will hover around mid-20s, which is ideal for a game of cricket.
India vs Australia 1st Test match prediction:India would start as favourites given Australia would certainly miss the services of David Warner at the top of the batting order and India has the arsenal to rip into middle order if openers gets dismissed inside 10 Overs.
Here are the squad for both the teams:
India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandra Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.
Australia squad: Tim Paine (captain & wicketkeeper), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade.
