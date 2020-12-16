Check Australia vs India 1st Test playing 11, head to head details

ICC World Test Championship The four match series is also a part of ICC World Test Championship, whose final will be played in June 2021 at Lord's cricket ground. The top two teams on ICC WTC points table will qualify for the final. Currently, Australia is at the top of WTC points table followed by India and New Zealand. The four-match series between Australia and India will play a crucial role in determining the finalists of ICC WTC. Check ICC Test championship latest news and points table here

In a surprise move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India playing 11 on the eve of the first test on Thursday. Indian cricket team‘s quest for top two spot on (WTC) points table will begin from Thursday (November 17), when Virat Kohli-led side takes on Australia in the first Test of four-match series at the Adelaide Oval. Talking about India playing 11, Team India has shown trust on Prithvi Shaw’s skill and picked him as an opening partner for ahead of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill while Ashwin will be the lone spinner for India. Check IND vs AUS Tests full schedule match timing and free streaming details

