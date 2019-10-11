Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2019 raiders' leaderboard

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in PKL 2019 raider leaderboard
Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raider Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Battle between offence and defence in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pawan Sehrawat leads the PKL raiders leaderboard
Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP Yoddha eye playoffs qualification in today's match
-
In Match 132 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengaluru Bulls will take on UP Yoddha at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Friday. Pawan Sehrawat is five raid points away from reaching 300 raid points in PKL 2019. If he manages to do so, he will become the second raider after Pardeep Narwal to cross 300 raid points this season.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Battle of League’s best: Pawan Sehrawat vs Nitesh Kumar
Bengaluru Bulls, courtesy Pawan Sehrawat’s supreme form, are among the top performing raid units this season. They have averaged close to 22 raid points and are the second best team this season. On the other hand, UP Yoddha have a formidable defence, averaging 11 tackle points, the second best among teams this season.
|Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7
|Top Performing Defence Units - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Team
|Avg Tackle Pts
|Tackle SR
|Dabang Delhi
|21.9
|54
|Puneri Paltan
|12.0
|43
|Bengaluru Bulls
|21.7
|52
|U.P. Yoddha
|11.1
|47
|Bengal Warriors
|21.5
|52
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10.9
|44
|Pawan Sehrawat - PKL 7
|Nitesh Kumar - PKL 7
|Raid Points
|295 (2nd)
|Tackle Points
|66 (4th)
|Avg Raid Pts
|14 (1st)
|Avg Tackle Pts
|3.1 (5th)
|Raid SR
|74 (1st)
|Tackle SR
|60 (2nd)
|Super 10s
|15 (2nd)
|HIGH 5s
|5 (3rd)
Pawan Sehrawat: Owning all phases with his extraordinary raid skills
Among raiders with at least 100 raid points, Pawan Sehrawat has the best raid strike rate (74). He is the only raider this season to have a raid strike of 70-plus in each phase.
|Pawan Sehrawat – Phase-Wise – PKL 7
|Time
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|1-10
|64
|72
|11-20
|61
|73
|21-30
|69
|73
|31-40
|101
|78
He has been the best finisher in the game. He has the joint-best raid strike rate in the final 10 minutes of the match with Pardeep Narwal. He and Pardeep are the only two raiders to score a century of raid points in the final 10 minutes.
|Best Raid SR in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7
|Most Raid Pts. in 31-40 Min. – PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Raider
|Raid Pts.
|Pardeep Narwal
|78
|Pardeep Narwal
|102
|Pawan Sehrawat
|78
|Pawan Sehrawat
|101
|Siddharth Desai
|68
|Naveen Kumar
|73