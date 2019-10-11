Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in Pro Kabaddi 2019 raiders' leaderboard

In Match 132 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, on Friday. Pawan Sehrawat is five raid points away from reaching 300 raid points in If he manages to do so, he will become the second raider after Pardeep Narwal to cross 300 raid points this season.

Bengaluru Bulls, courtesy Pawan Sehrawat’s supreme form, are among the top performing raid units this season. They have averaged close to 22 raid points and are the second best team this season. On the other hand, have a formidable defence, averaging 11 tackle points, the second best among teams this season.

Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7 Top Performing Defence Units - PKL 7 Team Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Team Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR Dabang Delhi 21.9 54 Puneri Paltan 12.0 43 Bengaluru Bulls 21.7 52 U.P. Yoddha 11.1 47 Bengal Warriors 21.5 52 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.9 44

Two of league’s super stars in their respective departments would face each other in today’s PKL match. No raider has averaged more than Pawan Sehrawat (14 average raid points) or has a better raid strike rate (74) than him this season. Nitesh has scored 66 tackle points, the fourth highest among defenders in PKL 7. Only Fazel Atrachali has a better tackle strike rate than Nitesh Kumar in

Pawan Sehrawat - PKL 7 Nitesh Kumar - PKL 7 Raid Points 295 (2nd) Tackle Points 66 (4th) Avg Raid Pts 14 (1st) Avg Tackle Pts 3.1 (5th) Raid SR 74 (1st) Tackle SR 60 (2nd) Super 10s 15 (2nd) HIGH 5s 5 (3rd)

Among raiders with at least 100 raid points, Pawan Sehrawat has the best raid strike rate (74). He is the only raider this season to have a raid strike of 70-plus in each phase.

Pawan Sehrawat – Phase-Wise – PKL 7 Time Raid Points Raid SR 1-10 64 72 11-20 61 73 21-30 69 73 31-40 101 78

He has been the best finisher in the game. He has the joint-best raid strike rate in the final 10 minutes of the match with Pardeep Narwal. He and Pardeep are the only two raiders to score a century of raid points in the final 10 minutes.