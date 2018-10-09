PKL 2018: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, free live streaming details

After 2 days of riveting contest among 6 teams in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Dabang Delhi, Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans will kick-start their PKL 2018-19 campaign. In today’s match of PKL 6 in Chennai leg, Delhi Dabang will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants in first match while in the second match of the day to Telugu Titans will be up against Tamil Thalaivas, which is also known as southern Derby. Tamil Thalaivas had a rollercoaster ride in first two days of Pro Kabaddi league 2018, on day 1 they crushed defending champions Patna Pirates while they lost to UP Yoddha on second day





Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



When and Where to watch: Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In the today's Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match, Delhi vs Gujarat kabaddi match will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST).

match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary.

Delhi vs Gujarat kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.

2nd match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans



When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match, Tamil vs Telugu match will take place Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, 9, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi Commentary



Tamil vs Telugu match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Both Airtel and Jio would broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 matches for free to their respective subscribers.



