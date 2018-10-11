PKL 2018: Will Tamil Thalaivas' defence finally set up vs Bengal Warriors?

In Match 10 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Ajay Thakur’s Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors, who will start their PKL 6 campaign today, at Jawahar Lal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. Bengal Warriors have an edge over Tamil Thalaivas in the head-to-head battle between the two teams, as they won 2 out of 3 matches played in PKL 5. The Thalaivas' only victory was by a margin of solitary point.

Tamil Thalaivas Team News



Tamil Thalaivas started their campaign on a high note, crushing Patna Pirates in the tournament opener, but after that they lost three matches on a trot. The main reason for their poor show has been the team's defence, which has conceded too many easy points. They have been let down by their cover combination of C Arun and Darshan J, who have a combined total of just 4 tackle points, with all 4 coming from Darshan. Despite going without a point in the first three games, C. Arun was given yet another game against Bengaluru Bulls, while Darshan J was omitted from the starting 7 last night. Meanwhile, Manjeet Chhillar has scored 13 tackle points from four matches at a tackle strike rate of 48. Manjeet has been the only Starting 7 defender of Tamil Thalaivas to have not gone without a point in a single game so far. Amit Hooda has also scored 10 tackle points, but he has been inconsistent, performing well in alternative matches. He scored 4 and 6 tackle points against Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans respectively, while in other two matches, he failed to score.

Bengal Warriors Team News



Bengal Warriors have an exceptional main raider in Maninder, who will lead the attack once again in PKL 6. Maninder was the fifth-highest raid point scorer in PKL 5 with 190 raid points at an average of 9.1. He scored nine Super 10s, the fourth highest number of super 10s in PKL 5. But they lacked depth in raiding with Jang Kun Lee who has been their second best raider for a long time, but he had a poor season in PKL 5, scoring at a sub-par average of 4.2 raid points per game which is his lowest in the last three seasons. The third raider for Bengal Warriors is also point of concern with Mahesh Goud scoring just 35 raid points from 21 matches in PKL 5. They have Rakesh Narwal & Ashish Chhokar as back up raiders.



Match 10: match details and live streaming info



Date: 9th October 2018, Thursday



Time: 9:00 pm (IST)



Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



match will be broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.