PKL 2019, Match 8 preview: Siddharth Desai look to find form against Delhi

On Day 4 of League, PKL 2019, will lock horns with in Match 8 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Telugu Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai will look to get back into scoring raid points after a rough start in Pro Kabaddi 2019. replaced their former star Rahul Chaudhari with Siddharth Desai this season, buying him for 1.45 crores in the auction. In two matches Chaudhari has scored only 10 raid points from 27 raids. In comparison, last season, in his very first match, he scored 15 raid points. He has not been able to get off to a good start and has struggled in the 1st half of both matches.

will play their first match of 2019 and will look to continue what U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas have done against Siddharth Desai by restricting him to very few raid points. Delhi have a vastly experienced defensive unit – Ravindra Pahal (89), Vishal Mane (104) and Joginder Narwal (60) have played 253 matches among them in history.

However, Siddharth Desai scored 40 raid point against with an average of 13.3 raid points last season. The Delhi defence is largely the same as compared to last season and Siddharth will relish facing them again. He has a 5-3 record against their left corner Joginder Narwal. He has a 5-1 record against their right corner Ravinder Pahal and left cover Vishal Mane. Joginder Narwal is the only Delhi defender to tackle him more than once.

In head to head comparison, Telugu Titans have a huge advantage against Dabang Delhi with 8 wins out of 10 matches. Telugu Titans' win percentage of 80 against Dabang Delhi is their best against any opposition in Pro Kabaddi history. The only game that Delhi won against Titans was in the last season.

Match No. Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi Result PKL 6, Match 95 29 34 Dabang Delhi won by 5 points PKL 5, Match 99 44 22 Telugu Titans won by 22 points PKL 4, Match 41 36 28 Telugu Titans won by 8 points PKL 4, Match 27 28 23 Telugu Titans won by 5 points PKL 3, Match 43 44 36 Telugu Titans won by 8 points