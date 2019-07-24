PKL 2019, Match 8 preview: Siddharth Desai look to find form against Delhi

-
On Day 4 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Telugu Titans will lock horns with Dabang Delhi in Match 8 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad. Telugu Titans' star raider Siddharth Desai will look to get back into scoring raid points after a rough start in Pro Kabaddi 2019. Telugu Titans replaced their former star Rahul Chaudhari with Siddharth Desai this season, buying him for 1.45 crores in the auction. In two matches Chaudhari has scored only 10 raid points from 27 raids. In comparison, last season, in his very first match, he scored 15 raid points. He has not been able to get off to a good start and has struggled in the 1st half of both matches.
Player battle
Defender Ravindra Pahal vs Raider Siddharth Desai
Dabang Delhi will play their first match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 and will look to continue what U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas have done against Siddharth Desai by restricting him to very few raid points. Delhi have a vastly experienced defensive unit – Ravindra Pahal (89), Vishal Mane (104) and Joginder Narwal (60) have played 253 matches among them in Pro Kabaddi League history.
However, Siddharth Desai scored 40 raid point against Dabang Delhi with an average of 13.3 raid points last season. The Delhi defence is largely the same as compared to last season and Siddharth will relish facing them again. He has a 5-3 record against their left corner Joginder Narwal. He has a 5-1 record against their right corner Ravinder Pahal and left cover Vishal Mane. Joginder Narwal is the only Delhi defender to tackle him more than once.
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi head to head
In head to head comparison, Telugu Titans have a huge advantage against Dabang Delhi with 8 wins out of 10 matches. Telugu Titans' win percentage of 80 against Dabang Delhi is their best against any opposition in Pro Kabaddi history. The only game that Delhi won against Titans was in the last season.
Head to head (last five matches)
|Match No.
|Telugu Titans
|Dabang Delhi
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 95
|29
|34
|Dabang Delhi won by 5 points
|PKL 5, Match 99
|44
|22
|Telugu Titans won by 22 points
|PKL 4, Match 41
|36
|28
|Telugu Titans won by 8 points
|PKL 4, Match 27
|28
|23
|Telugu Titans won by 5 points
|PKL 3, Match 43
|44
|36
|Telugu Titans won by 8 points
Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi probable starting seven
|Telugu Titans
|Vs
|Dabang Delhi
|Abozar Mighani ©
|Right Corner
|Ravinder Pahal
|Kamal Singh
|Right In
|Naveen Kumar
|Farhad Milaghardan
|Right Cover
|Vishal Mane
|Siddharth Desai
|Center
|Meraj Sheykh
|C. Arun
|Left Cover
|Anil Kumar
|Rajnish
|Left In
|Chandran Ranjit
|Vishal Bharadwaj
|Left Corner
|Joginder Narwal ©