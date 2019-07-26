PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Pardeep look to convert Super 10 into win

In Match 11 of League, PKL 2019, will take on at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. failed win against Bengaluru Bulls despite a SUPER 10 from Pardeep Narwal. He would look to convert his raid points into a win today. On the other hand, Titans skipper Abozar Mighani has failed to put a consistent performance which hurt his team badly. Since making his debut in PKL 5 Abozar Mighani has established himself as one of the best right corners in the business. With 121 tackle points in his 2 PKL seasons and his impressive record against most of the top raiders he became a feared defender.

Player Battle



Desai brothers vs Raid machine Pardeep Narwal



After 3 games in Pro Kabaddi 2019, Siddharth Desai is yet to score a Super 10. In PKL 6 he never went 3 matches without scoring a Super 10. However, he had his best match of the season in the last game against Dabang Delhi where he scored 8 raid points. He now has 18 total raid points this season. In PKL 6 he had 218 raid points and finished as the 3rd-highest raid point scorer. Out of the 40 raids he has taken, he has had only 17 successful raids and 16 unsuccessful raids.

Siddharth Desai in PKL 2019 Mts Raid Pts Super 10s Avg Raid Pts Raid SR 3 18 0 6.0 45

With Siddharth struggling for form, needed a boost in raiding and it came from Siddharth’s brother Suraj Desai. Playing his very first match he scored 18 raid points to set a new record for most raid points on debut, previously held by his brother Siddharth when he scored 15 raid points on his debut last season.

Most Raid Points by a Raider on Debut Raider PKL Season Raid Points Suraj Desai PKL 7 18 Siddharth Desai PKL 6 15 Rakesh Kumar PKL 1 15

Pardeep Narwal is the all-time leader in raid points scored in PKL with 868 raid points. After three consecutive seasons (PKL 3 to PKL 5) where he finished as the top raid point scorer, he finished 2nd in PKL 6 with 233 raid points. Pardeep Narwal scored a Super 10 in Patna’s first game of PKL 7 against Bengaluru Bullls (10 raid points), but Patna still couldn’t get the win. This was the 45th Super 10 of his PKL career. Though he scored a Super 10, it was not an easy one as he took 23 raids to get it. He was tackled 6 times during this match. Three of these unsuccessful raids came in Super Tackle situations which affected the momentum of the team. This fits in with a recent trend with where a Pardeep Super 10 does not translate easily to a win.

Top Raid Points scorers in PKL Player Raid Points Super 10s Pardeep Narwal 868 45 Rahul Chaudhari 841 37 Ajay Thakur 741 28

vs Patna Pirates head to head

Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates have had a fascinating rivalry with Titans holding a small lead with 9 wins as compared to 6 for Patna. Their rivalry was actually tied at 6-6 at the start of last season, but Titans completed a clean sweep over Patna in PKL 6 winning all 3 encounters.

Match No. Telugu Titans Patna Pirates Result PKL 6, Match 110 41 36 Titans won by 5 points PKL 6, Match 40 53 32 Titans won by 21 points PKL 6, Match 23 35 31 Titans won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 78 30 46 Pirates won by 16 points PKL 5, Match 11 36 43 Pirates won by 7 points PKL 5, Match 4 29 35 Pirates won by 6 points