PKL 2021 Final Live: Patna Pirates face Dabang Delhi in mouthwatering clash

PKL Final Live score and Updates: It's down to the final Panga in the 2021-22 as the three times Champions face last season's finalists in the final to be crowned the winner of PKL season 8. While Patna would be aiming for its record fourth title, the team from the capital city of India would be looking to get their hands on the PKL trophy for the first time ever. The match would be played at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The time of PKL final is 08:30 pm IST.

PKL final Live: Patna's defence vs Delhi's attack

The clash is also a fight between Patna Pirates' defence and Dabang Delhi's attack as Naveen Kumar or the Navbeen Express as he is known will be going head to head against the 'hamla' of the Pirate from Iran Mohammadreza Shodloui Cheyaneh. Shodloui has been the most aggressive raider in the season of the PKL so far, doing 84 successful tackles in 23 games to average at 3.9 tackles per game while the NMaveen Express has to his name 10 Super 10s in just 16 games, a record in itself as well.

vs Dabang Delhi: Experience vs Youth

Another Panga would be between the experience of vs the youth of is filled with players such as Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal and Manjeet Chiller who have crossed the age mark of 30 years which is considered as an 'old age' in Kabaddi terms as Players start going down with their agility suffering because of age. On the other hand, there is hardly any player on the Patna side who is above the 30-year mark.

Pro Kabaddi final: Ram Mehar Singh vs Krishan Kumar Hooda

The next and final battle would be between the midset of the two coaches Ram Mehar Singh, the coach of Patna Pirates and Krishan Kumar Hooda, the coach of Dabang Delhi. While Ram Mehar in a pre-match interview confirmed that it is his defence that will bring important points for him, for Hooda, it is about utilising the abilities of Naveen and Vijay the star raiders.

PKL Final: Patna Pirates Predicted Starting 7

Sachin, Sunil, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar

PKL Final: Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting 7

Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik