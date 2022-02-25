PKL 2021 Final Live: Patna Pirates face Dabang Delhi in mouthwatering clash

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 Final: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of season 8
-
PKL Final Live score and Updates: It's down to the final Panga in the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 as the three times Champions Patna Pirates face last season's finalists Dabang Delhi in the final to be crowned the winner of PKL season 8. While Patna would be aiming for its record fourth title, the team from the capital city of India would be looking to get their hands on the PKL trophy for the first time ever. The match would be played at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The time of PKL final is 08:30 pm IST.
PKL final Live: Patna's defence vs Delhi's attack
The clash is also a fight between Patna Pirates' defence and Dabang Delhi's attack as Naveen Kumar or the Navbeen Express as he is known will be going head to head against the 'hamla' of the Pirate from Iran Mohammadreza Shodloui Cheyaneh. Shodloui has been the most aggressive raider in the season of the PKL so far, doing 84 successful tackles in 23 games to average at 3.9 tackles per game while the NMaveen Express has to his name 10 Super 10s in just 16 games, a record in itself as well.
Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi: Experience vs Youth
Another Panga would be between the experience of Dabang Delhi vs the youth of Patna Pirates. Dabang Delhi is filled with players such as Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal and Manjeet Chiller who have crossed the age mark of 30 years which is considered as an 'old age' in Kabaddi terms as Players start going down with their agility suffering because of age. On the other hand, there is hardly any player on the Patna side who is above the 30-year mark.
Pro Kabaddi final: Ram Mehar Singh vs Krishan Kumar Hooda
The next and final battle would be between the midset of the two coaches Ram Mehar Singh, the coach of Patna Pirates and Krishan Kumar Hooda, the coach of Dabang Delhi. While Ram Mehar in a pre-match interview confirmed that it is his defence that will bring important points for him, for Hooda, it is about utilising the abilities of Naveen and Vijay the star raiders.
PKL Final: Patna Pirates Predicted Starting 7
Sachin, Sunil, Guman Singh, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Prashanth Kumar, Sajin C, Neeraj Kumar
PKL Final: Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting 7
Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay, Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Ashu Malik
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor