PKL 2021: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of the season so far

PKL 2021: Before getting to the core of the semi-finals, it would be great to have a look at all the fours teams' journey to the top thus far.

Pro Kabaddi League | PKL 2021

Abhishek Singh  |  New Delhi 

Pro Kabaddi League: Haryana Steelers go down 27-30 against Patna Pirates

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 season is nearing its end as tonight, February 23, marks the date of the two semi-finals which will decide the teams that will fight for the ultimate crown to be called the Champions of PKL 2021. In the first semi-final, three times champion Patna Pirates will take on UP Yodha while the second semi-final would involve PKL 2018 winners Bengaluru Bulls and PKL 2019 Runners-Up Dabang Delhi.

Before getting to the core of the semi-finals, it would be great to have a look at all the fours teams' journey to the top thus far.

Patna Pirates

The team from Bihar's capital has been the most successful unit in the league's seven seasons so far. This year too the team has been in top-notch form, winning its 16 matches out of the 22 that have been played. Their score difference of +120 is also the best so far. They have lost only five matches going into the semi-finals and drawn one. It has got 86 points and has steered well above the rest of the teams.

Dabang Delhi

The team from India's capital, which remained just shy of lifting its maiden PKL trophy in the last season after being beaten by Bengal Warriors, has risen up to the occasion and in this season, they have garnered 75 points and have a score difference of -3. The team won 12 games out of 22 and have tied four games.

UP Yodha

Having gotten Pradeep Narwal, the all-time high scorer with raid points in the history of the league, the Yodahas have been able to reach the Semi-Finals and would be wanting to reach their maiden finals as they face Patna Pirates in the last hurdle before the final. The team won 10 matches and lost three to accumulate 68 points with a score difference of +33.

Bengaluru Bulls

After the dismal run of Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas this season, the only team from South India to have made an impact is Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls, who won 11 matches and lost nine in the regular season to accumulate 66 points, defeated Gujarat Giants in the Playoffs to reach the semi finals.

Top Raiders

Player Team Successful Raids
Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 229
Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 221
Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 192
Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 157
Abhishek Singh U Mumba 144

Top Defenders

Player Team Successful Tackles
Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Patna Pirates 78
Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 74
Jaideep Haryana Steelers 61
Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 59
Sumit UP Yodha 58

First Published: Wed, February 23 2022. 16:38 IST

