PKL 2021: Top raiders, top defenders and top teams of the season so far

-
ALSO READ
Check Patna Pirates' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
The Pro Kabaddi League 2021 season is nearing its end as tonight, February 23, marks the date of the two semi-finals which will decide the teams that will fight for the ultimate crown to be called the Champions of PKL 2021. In the first semi-final, three times champion Patna Pirates will take on UP Yodha while the second semi-final would involve PKL 2018 winners Bengaluru Bulls and PKL 2019 Runners-Up Dabang Delhi.
Before getting to the core of the semi-finals, it would be great to have a look at all the fours teams' journey to the top thus far.
Patna Pirates
The team from Bihar's capital has been the most successful unit in the league's seven seasons so far. This year too the team has been in top-notch form, winning its 16 matches out of the 22 that have been played. Their score difference of +120 is also the best so far. They have lost only five matches going into the semi-finals and drawn one. It has got 86 points and has steered well above the rest of the teams.
Dabang Delhi
The Pirates have surely set a benchmark in #VIVOProKabaddi— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022
Will they go the distance to clinch their 4th ?#SuperhitPanga @PatnaPirates pic.twitter.com/sBOEp9NXGJ
The team from India's capital, which remained just shy of lifting its maiden PKL trophy in the last season after being beaten by Bengal Warriors, has risen up to the occasion and in this season, they have garnered 75 points and have a score difference of -3. The team won 12 games out of 22 and have tied four games.
UP Yodha
Having gotten Pradeep Narwal, the all-time high scorer with raid points in the history of the league, the Yodahas have been able to reach the Semi-Finals and would be wanting to reach their maiden finals as they face Patna Pirates in the last hurdle before the final. The team won 10 matches and lost three to accumulate 68 points with a score difference of +33.
Bengaluru Bulls
After the dismal run of Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas this season, the only team from South India to have made an impact is Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls, who won 11 matches and lost nine in the regular season to accumulate 66 points, defeated Gujarat Giants in the Playoffs to reach the semi finals.
Top Raiders
The wait is over and #VIVOProKabaddi semi-finals are just around the corner!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) February 23, 2022
Drop a if you can't wait for the action to begin
Watch the semi-finals tonight, LIVE 7:30 PM onwards, only on Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar!#SuperhitPanga pic.twitter.com/S6sypMjipH
|Player
|Team
|Successful Raids
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|229
|Arjun Deshwal
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|221
|Maninder Singh
|Bengal Warriors
|192
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi
|157
|Abhishek Singh
|U Mumba
|144
Top Defenders
|Player
|Team
|Successful Tackles
|Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
|Patna Pirates
|78
|Sagar
|Tamil Thalaivas
|74
|Jaideep
|Haryana Steelers
|61
|Saurabh Nandal
|Bengaluru Bulls
|59
|Sumit
|UP Yodha
|58
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor