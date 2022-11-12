PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Low scoring first half, Bengal 14-15 Gujarat Giants
Pro Kabaddi 2022 Live Score and Updates: In a triple panga night, Bengal Warriors will face Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans play UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers face Dabang Delhi
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | Pro Kabaddi League | Bengal Warriors
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Gujarat Giants vs Bengal Warriors in PKL 2022. Photo: @GujaratGiants
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
The Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune will once again be filled to the core as Kabaddi lovers gear up for a triple panga night. The Bengal Warriors will be up against Gujarat Giants in the first game while UP Yoddhas will play Telugu Titans in the second match. The night will end with Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Dabang Delhi unit.
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
Bengal Warriors have played three back-to-back matches in which they tied two and won one. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have lost their last game and are more than just in need of a big win. While the Warriors have 31 points from 11 games, the Giants have 31 from the same number of matches. Thus it is going to be a very high-octane game between the two equally matched teams.
Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas
The Telugu Titans have just not been able to tick. No matter what they do, they just can’t seem to win the match. Therefore UP Yoddhas would be looking to make it count and win this match when they would be against the Titans.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi
Struggling is the word for both the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi as they have not been to win consistently after the first leg. Pink Panthers were beaten by Patna Pirates in their last game while the Dabang Delhi finally won a game after losing five in a row as they beat Telugu Titans in a closely fought game. Thus both teams would be needing a win at all costs.
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh