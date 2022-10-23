PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Patna Pirates have 8 point lead with 8 minutes to go
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: In tonight's two games home side Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates while UP Yoddhas will face Tamil Thalaivas in the last game
Patna Pirates take on Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2022. Photo: @PatnaPirates
The Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru is ready for its last day of action as the Bengaluru leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 ens and the action will now move to Pune. On the last day, home side Bengaluru Bulls will face Patna Pirates while UP Yoddhas will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the last game of the night.
Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates
Bengaluru Bulls, after shocking the U Mumba with an amazing comeback and making an entry into the top three of the points table, will face the Patna Pirates. The Pirates shocked the then-table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their last match to earn their first victory of the season. Now, they will be willing to get another win and move into the top half of the points table.
UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas
The second match will see two teams who were beaten in their last games. UP Yoddhas were taken down by Gujarat Giants in their last game while Tamil Thalaivas were beaten by Bengaluru Bulls in the southern derby. Both teams will be looking to get a victory and get key points on the table.
Catch all the action with scores and Live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas.
