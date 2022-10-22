PKL 2022 LIVE: Bengaluru Bulls make great comeback, win 42-32 vs U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: Catch U Mumba face Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans and Haryana vs Gujarat Giants at Triple Panga night
Topics
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 | Pro Kabaddi League | U Mumba
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in PKL 2022. Photo: Twitter
PKL 2022 LIVE
After a thrilling Triple Panga night on Friday in the Pro Kabaddi League 2022, another night with three very interesting matches awaits the lovers of Kabaddi. Tonight, U Mumba face Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Telugu Titans and Haryana Steelers will square off against Gujarat Giants.
U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls
Nobody would have thought that a team trailing by 13 points at halftime with the scoreline reading 13-24, would go on to win the match by a score line by 42-32 just 20 minutes later. But this has been the story of the game between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls where the Bulls made this comeback courtesy of their three all-outs in the second half.
For the Bulls, Bharat scored 16 points while Vikas Kandola scored 8 raid points. Mumba were totally off colour in the second half.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans
While U Mumba and Bulls can try to get to the second position in the table, Jaipur will be vying for the top position when the Pink Panthers take on struggling Telugu Titans. Titans on the other hand will be looking to get inspiration from the Patna Pirates who beat table-toppers Dabang Delhi last night while being at the bottom of the table.
Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants
Finally, to end the final Triple Panga of the Bengaluru leg, Haryana Steelers will square off against Gujarat Giants. Gujarat beat UP Yoddhas in their last match while Haryana have lost back-to-back games on the last raid and by a single point. The Steelers and their coach Manpreet would be looking to turn the tables at least the third time around.
Catch all the action with scores and live match updates from PKL 2022 matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans and Harayana Steelers and Gujarat Giants.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh