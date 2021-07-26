PM Modi lauds performance of Indian wrestlers at World Cadet Championship

JUST IN
The World Cadet Championship is an event where greco-roman, freestyle and women wrestlers in the world aged 16 and 17 years old compete.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the performance of Indian wrestlers at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest.

"Our sportspersons continue to make us proud. India wins 13 medals, including 5 Golds at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary. Congratulations to our team and best wishes for their future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also lauded the "remarkable performance" by India at the World Cadet Championships.

The World Cadet Championship is an event where greco-roman, freestyle and women wrestlers in the world aged 16 and 17 years old compete.

First Published: Mon, July 26 2021. 14:27 IST

