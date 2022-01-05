Poland beats Argentina to secure semifinal spot at ATP Cup

Hubert Hurkacz beat Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 6-4 to secure Poland's victory over on Wednesday and a spot in the ATP Cup semifinals.

finished the round-robin stage 3-0 in Group D, with wins over Georgia, Greece and in the top-of-the-table match against

Kamil Majchrzak rallied twice from serve breaks in the second set before beating Federico Delbonis 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the opening singles match and No. 9-ranked Hurzacz clinched the semifinal spot with his win over of Schwartzman in the second singles encounter. won the doubles to complete a sweep.

I'm so happy for our team. We're in the semis, so super proud of that achievement, Hurkacz said.

We have great team spirit. We support each other. I think the atmosphere that we bring helps us play better.

will next meet either Spain or 2020 champion Serbia for a spot in the final.

Chile's 2-1 win over Norway meant Serbia needed to sweep Spain later Wednesday to move into top spot in Group A and advance to the semifinals.

Alejandro Tabilo beat Viktor Durasovic 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1 to give Chile the lead before No. 8-ranked Casper Ruud levelled it for Norway with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Christian Garin.

Tabilo and Tomas Barrios Vera clinched the doubles 6-0, 6-4, giving Chile a 2-1 record in the round-robin stage and leaving Norway 0-3 after earlier losses to Spain and Serbia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)