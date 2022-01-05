Covid effect: CAB puts on hold all local tournaments till January 15

-
ALSO READ
PVR, NODWIN Gaming tie up for esports tournaments live streaming in cinemas
Women's Tennis Association suspends all women's tennis tournaments in China
AICF lines up slew of international open tournaments in India next year
Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
Effect of common Covid-19 antibiotic found similar to that of placebo
-
Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday decided to put on hold all forms of local cricket till January 15, keeping in mind the recent surge of COVID-19.
The affected events include first division, second division, age group tournaments, women's cricket and all forms of cricket in the districts.
"The health and safety of the cricketers is the top priority and the decisions have been taken seeing the current spike in pandemic and the resultant prevalent situation," CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said in a statement a meeting of the office-bearers.
"The CAB is also taking all steps to begin vaccination of cricketers between the age group of 15 and 18 as per state government guidelines and protocols."
The meeting was called after Bengal's Ranji preparation was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the camp.
Seven members, including assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri of the Bengal Ranji Team tested COVID positive on Sunday.
On Tuesday, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya too tested positive and was admitted to a city hospital.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor