With eye on ATP Cup, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev hits the Sydney courts

-
ALSO READ
Australian Open head to Novak Djokovic: no vaccine status, no play
Germany beats Novak Djokovic's Serbia; Italy advances at Davis Cup
Tough to swallow loss but in tennis we learn very quickly: Djokovic
Medvedev stands in the way as Djokovic aims for calendar Grand Slam
US Open: Medvedev calls World No. 1 Djokovic 'greatest player' in history
-
World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev hit the practice courts here as the countdown to the multi-nation ATP Cup -- the first tournament in the New Year -- began, with the 25-year-old Russian keen to help his country defend the trophy.
The 2021 US Open champion, who is spearheading Russia's title defence, had a session with Australia's Alex de Minaur whom he will meet next week in group play. The 2020 ATP Finals champion returned again mid-afternoon on Tuesday for another session with 20-year-old Australian Rinky Hijikata, who is ranked 375th on the ATP.
Medvedev, who led the ATP Tour with 63 match wins last season, is expected to challenge Serbian Novak Djokovic's stranglehold on world No. 1 in the ATP rankings during the 2022 season and will be keen to start the year strong in Sydney.
The 25-year-old boasts an 8-1 record at the ATP Cup and last year dropped just one set in his four victories, which included three top-10 wins over Germany's Alexander Zverev, Argentina's Diego Schwartzman and Italy's Matteo Berrettini.
Other top-10 players competing in the tournament include Jannik Sinner of Italy and world No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway.
The 2022 ATP Cup will feature a 16-team field in four groups and be hosted across two venues in Sydney -- Ken Rosewall Arena and the Qudos Bank Arena -- both at theSydney Olympic Park. The four group winners will contest the knockout stage -- to be played at Ken Rosewall Arena -- from January 7.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor