Premier League: Ronaldo converts penalty as United defeat Norwich City

-
ALSO READ
Man United, Chelsea advance in Champions League; Barcelona made to wait
Cristiano Ronaldo completes return to Manchester United after 12 years
Old Trafford has always been magical place for me, says Ronaldo
Ronaldo breaks record for most appearances in Champions League
Ronaldo's brilliance helps United defeat Villarreal in thrilling encounter
-
Cristiano Ronaldo successfully converted a penalty as Manchester United defeated Norwich City in the Premier League 2021-22 season on Saturday.
United managed to outclass Norwich City 1-0 and with this win, the Red Devils moved to fifth place in Premier League standings.
Ronaldo's strike came in the 75th minute of the game and it was enough to help United register a 1-0 win.
In another game, Mohamed Salah registered a goal as Liverpool defeated Aston Villa 1-0. With this win, the Reds moved to second place, just one point away from table-toppers Manchester City.
Arsenal defeated Southampton 3-0 while Chelsea and Leeds United played out a thriller which saw, the Blues winning 3-2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor