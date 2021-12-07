Spain approves coronavirus vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

-
ALSO READ
Euro 2020 1st semis Highlights: Italy beats Spain in penalty shootout
Pedri indispensable as Spain bids to make semis at Euro Cup 2021
Euro Cup 2021: Spain expands parallel squad after 2nd player tests positive
Euro 2020 round of 16 qualification scenarios for Portugal, Germany, Spain
Euro 2020 highlights: Switzerland beats France 5-4 in penalty shootout
-
Spain's health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.
Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union's drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group.
The European Medicines Agency's decision opened the way for jabs to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils across the continent.
The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15, two days after the first of 3.2 million child vaccines arrive in Spain.
Portugal, Spain's neighbor on the Iberian Peninsula, is expected to follow suit, with pediatric jabs due to arrive there in two weeks' time. Portuguese officials say more than 90% of the 12-17 age group have received jabs.
Both Iberian countries have high vaccine uptakes, with close to 90% of people eligible for the jabs receiving them. While the two countries' new daily infections have risen in recent weeks, neither is feeling a strain on hospitals.
The WHO's Europe director, Hans Kluge, said Tuesday that it is not unusual today to see two-to-three times higher incidence among young children than in the rest of the population.
Apart from helping prevent infections among the rest of their family, vaccinating children can help avoid further school closures and home learning, Kluge said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor