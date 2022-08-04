Prez congratulates Tulika Maan, Gurdeep Singh, Sourav Ghosal for CWG win

-
ALSO READ
Indian squash players hope to excel in Olympic-like events in Birmingham
CWG 2022: 10 Indian stars to watch out for at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG: Silver medallist Judoka Tulika Maan 'not happy' with her performance
CWG 2022: 14 y/o Anahat Singh, debutant Abhay Singh start off with wins
CWG: Judoka Tulika reaches final in heavyweight division, assured of medal
-
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday congratulated judoka Tulika Maan, weightlifter Gurdeep Singh and squash player Sourav Ghosal on winning medals and making India proud at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
"Congratulations to Tulika Maan for putting up a spirited fight and winning silver medal in judo at #CommonwealthGames. You have shown remarkable courage and passion to succeed at a young age. May you go from strength to strength and achieve more accomplishments in future events," the president tweeted.
Maan gave her all but came up short against Scotland's Sarah Adlington in the final to settle for a silver medal in the women's 78kg category at the Games.
"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh for an excellent effort and winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. You have done India proud with your podium finish and spirited lifting. May you continue to scale new heights of success in the times to come," Murmu said in another tweet.
The-26-year-old Singh, son of a farmer, had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for the podium finish and India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight 109 kg category in the event on Wednesday.
"Congratulations to Sourav Ghosal for winning bronze medal in Squash men's singles at #CommonwealthGames. India is proud of you for you have broken a new ground by winning for India its first medal in men's singles squash," the president tweeted.
Ending a long-standing draught, Ghosal claimed India's first ever singles medal in squash -- a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor