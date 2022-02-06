Privilege to lead India in its 1000th ODI, says Rohit Sharma

-
ALSO READ
Rohit close to getting match-ready, likely play against West Indies
Joe Root keeps England lineup under wraps for first Ashes test
Kohli put India in a situation where there is no looking back: Rohit Sharma
SA v IND: India out to crack the South Africa code as tour begins
IND v SA: Indian Test team, led by Virat Kohli, departs for South Africa
-
India skipper Rohit Sharma has said that it will be a privilege for him to lead the Men in Blue as they take the field to play their 1000th ODI.
The side will achieve the feat in the first ODI against West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.
"It will be a historic moment as we play the 1000th ODI. I would like to congratulate all the players who have taken part in this long journey. It is an honour for me to lead the side in that game, it will be a privilege to lead the boys. Our journey has been fantastic over the years. So many players have tried to put their best foot forward, we will also try to keep raising the bar," said Rohit in a video posted on BCCI.TV.
In India's 100th ODI, Kapil Dev was the captain while Sourav Ganguly had led the side in the Men in Blue's 500th ODI.
Australia has played the second-most ODIs in the world with 958 matches while Pakistan has played 936 ODIs. England is in the seventh spot in the list of most ODIs played after having played 761 matches in the 50-over format.
"It has gone from strength to strength. We have had couple of transitions and that shows the quality we have and the bench strength we have. We have eventually come to this landmark of 1000 ODIs, it is a big number and it is a testament to the matches we have played over the years," said Kohli.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor