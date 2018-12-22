Pro Kabaddi 2018 LIVE: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha in today's 1st kabaddi match

On Day 65 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi season six (Pro Kabaddi 2018), the first match will be played between U Mumba and UP Yoddha while in today’s second match Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Patna Pirates at Netaji Shubash Chandra Bose in Kolkata. In the head-to-head comparison, U Mumba and U.P Yoddha have faced each other twice in Pro Kabaddi 2018 and U Mumba won both the matches.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.



Pro Kabaddi 2018, Day 65, Wildcard Interzone match: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha



UP Yoddha playoff classification conditions



If UP lose, they will be the 2nd team from Zone B to get knocked out of a playoff race after Tamil Thalaivas.

If UP Yoddha tie today’s match, they will be in the hunt for the playoff spot, unless the today’s second match ends in a tie, or Patna lose by less than 7 points.

In today’s second match, Bengal Warriors will take on defending champions Patna Pirates at 9 pm in Kolkata. In the head-to-head comparison, Bengal Warriors have managed to beat Patna Pirates only twice in their 14 meetings. In PKL 2018, Patna Pirates have won both the matches against Bengal Warriors.

Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates qualification scenario



Depending on the result of the first match (U Mumba v UP Yoddha), both Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates could qualify irrespective of the resul



IfUP lose:

A tie and 7 or less points victory for Bengal will assure the qualification for both Bengal and Patna.

If Patna wins, they will be the 2nd team to qualify for playoffs and Bengal will need another tie or win to qualify

A win for Bengal will take them through to the playoffs.

Patna need 3 points then to secure qualification (win or tie).

If Patna lose, UP will remain in contention for playoffs.

If UP win:Stay Tuned for and match updates..