PKL 2018 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants LIVE:Girish Ernak in action

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table. In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League season six (PKL 2018) , the first match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Puneri Paltan while today’s second match Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Bengal Warriors at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Pune. Puneri Paltan have never beaten Gujarat Fortunegiants in 5 meetings. This will be also a battle between two best defensive side. Puneri Paltan are the 2nd best team allowing only 16.3 raid points per match while Gujarat also concede only 16.9 raid points per match.

PKL 2018, Day 45, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

In today’s second match, Bengaluru Bulls take on Bengal Warriors at 2100 IST in Pune. In the head to battle, Bengaluru Bulls have an edge against Bengal Warriors as they lead 7-5. However, Bengal Warriors have won their last 3 meetings. Last time these two teams met in Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengaluru Bulls put in their joint worst ever defensive performance in Pro Kabaddi League history and their worst performance in They had just 3 tackle points and had 18 failed tackles in that match.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 Live match updates