PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan • Vikas Kandola’s importance to the team can be seen in the results of the team. There are only 6 matches that Haryana have remain unbeaten in PKL 6 (5 wins, 1 tie) and in 5 of these matches Vikas has been their top scorer. • So, Haryana’s chances of winning depend hugely on whether he fires. He was kept quiet by the Gujarat Fortunegiants, but hit back with a 9-raid point performance against Dabang Delhi to lead his team to victory. • Vikas has a good record against Pune this season – in 2 matches against them he has 19 raid points averaging 9.5 raid points a game at a healthy raid SR of 56. • Pune drew their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers which was just the second time they had not lost in 7 matches. • Their captain Girish Ernak who had been struggling picked up a HIGH 5 (6 tackle points). Pune only scored 9 tackle points in this match and 6 of them came from Girish. • This was Girish Ernak’s first HIGH 5 in his last 7 matches. It was also the first HIGH 5 for a Pune defender in last 9 matches. Girish Ernak Comparison – PKL 2018 First 7 games vs Last 7 games 47 Tackles 32 29 Tackle Points 13 3 HIGH 5s 1 4.1 Avg. Tackle Pts. 1.9 62 Tackle SR 41