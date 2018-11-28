JUST IN
PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

In today's second match, Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans at 2100 IST in Pune. Catch PKL 2018 Live score updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 today match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Monu Goyat’s Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan led by Girish Ernak while in the second match Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Indoor Stadium in Pune. In the head to head to battle, Haryana Steelers have lost 4 out of 5 matches against Puneri Paltan. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers have lost both their matches against Pune and this will be third meeting.

Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
 
PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
 
In today’s second match, Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Telugu Titans at 2100 IST in Pune. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have faced each other 12 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far and Bengaluru have the edge, having won 6 of them (Telugu have won 3 and 3 ended in a tie). Their last 2 meetings have ended in a tie. Bengaluru Bulls put up a much-improved performance in their previous match against the UP Yoddha and had 13 tackle points. But their defense has been highly inconsistent this season as they score points in one match and go drastically down in the next game.

Stay Tuned for PKL 2018-19 Live updates

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan   Team Haryana Steelers overall PKL Record Overall Player Mat Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Tackle Points Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR High 5s Total Points Sandeep Narwal 95 211 2.3 34 1 238 2.5 54 14 449 Nitin Tomar 53 377 7.1 48 13 17 0.3 29 0 394 Rajesh Mondal 85 255 3.0 34 1 10 0.1 18 0 265 Girish Maruti Ernak 83 9 0.2 13 0 214 2.6 48 15 223 Deepak Kumar Dahiya 51 171 3.4 35 1 8 0.2 32 0 179 Ravi Kumar 69 0 0.0 0 0 107 1.6 46 4 107 Monu 31 57 1.8 31 0 40 1.3 53 1 97 More G B 22 57 2.6 37 1 12 0.5 67 0 69 Akshay Jadhav 26 32 1.3 27 0 23 0.9 59 2 55 Vinod Kumar 27 0 0.0 0 0 48 1.8 38 1 48 Rinku Narwal 24 1 0.1 7 0 34 1.4 50 1 35 Shubham Shinde 6 0 0.0 0 0 9 1.5 41 0 9 Parvesh 2 2 1.0 25 0 3 1.5 100 0 5 Sandeep 3 0 0.0 0 0 2 0.7 29 0 2 Amit Kumar 3 1 0.5 13 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 Sanjay Shrestha 2 0 0.0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 Vikash Khatri 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Team Haryana Steelers overall PKL Record Overall Player Mat Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Tackle Points Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR High 5s Total Points Monu Goyat 52 333 6.4 47 13 16 0.3 27 0 349 Wazir Singh 47 278 6.0 45 9 22 0.5 41 0 300 Vikas Kandola 28 186 6.6 47 5 2 0.1 13 0 188 Sachin Shingade 69 0 0.0 0 0 114 1.7 44 5 114 Naveen 14 63 4.5 44 1 13 0.9 35 0 76 Kuldeep Singh 20 1 0.5 33 0 41 2.0 52 3 42 Sunil 15 0 0.0 0 0 27 1.8 33 2 27 Vikash 19 0 0.0 0 0 26 1.4 43 0 26 Mayur Shivtarkar 17 6 0.4 12 0 14 0.8 34 0 20 Parveen 12 2 0.5 40 0 17 1.4 40 1 19 Anand Surendra Tomar 4 7 1.8 39 0 1 0.3 25 0 8 Bhuvneshwar Gaur 6 6 1.0 86 0 0 0.0 0 0 6 Sudhanshu Tyagi 8 0 0.0 0 0 3 0.4 14 0 3 Prateek 3 2 0.7 40 0 1 0.3 25 0 3 Arun Kumar HN 2 1 0.5 20 0 0 0.0 0 0 1  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD (All figures overall PKL; record in brackets shows PKL 2018) • Monu Goyat (HAR) 3 – 1 Ravi Kumar (PUN) [2-0 in PKL 6] • Monu Goyat (HAR) 2 – 4 Sandeep Narwal (PUN) [0-1 in PKL 6] • Monu Goyat (HAR) 2 – 3 Girish Maruti Ernak (PUN) [0-2 in PKL 6] • Vikas Kandola (HAR) 3 – 3 Girish Maruti Ernak (PUN) [all in PKL 6] • Nitin Tomar (PUN) 3 – 3 Sunil (HAR) [all in PKL 6] • More GB (PUN) 2 – 0 Sunil (HAR) [all in PKL 6]  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan   VIKAS KANDOLA vs GIRISH ERNAK LED PUNE DEFENCE • Ravi Kumar leads with 6 Super Tackles to his name while Sandeep Narwal has 5 and Girish Ernak has 4.  • 31% of Pune’s total tackle points have come from Super Tackles.  • Pune are still the best team when it comes to restricting opponents. They concede the fewest raid points on average, on par with Telugu Titans • If Vikas Kandola along with Monu Goyat manage to have a good game against this defence then Haryana’s chances of victory will greatly increase.  Teams Conceding Lowest Raid Pts.  – PKL 2018 Team Avg. Raid Pts. Conceded Telugu Titans 15.9 Puneri Paltan 16.1 Gujarat Fortunegiants 16.9  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan   VIKAS KANDOLA vs GIRISH ERNAK LED PUNE DEFENCE • With Nitin Tomar also missing games, Pune are playing a complete defensive game and relying on the Super Tackle as their main scoring weapon. • They are the team with the most Super Tackles in PKL 2018.   Most Super Tackles – PKL 2018 Team Super Tackles Puneri Paltan 28 UP Yoddha 20 Telugu Titans 19  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan • At one stage he was the leading tackle point scorer in the whole league, but he is averaging just 1.9 tackle points per match in his last 7 games. His tackle SR in this stretch is just 41. • It is Ravi Kumar and Sandeep Narwal who have been Pune’s main defenders during the team’s last 9 matches. But they also failed to score big on as they also averaging nearly 2 tackle points per game Pune’s Main Defenders – Last 9 Matches Defenders Ravi Kumar Sandeep Narwal Mts. 9 6 Super Tackles 3 3 Tackle Points 18 13 Avg Tackle Pts 2.0 2.2 Tackle SR 44 52    

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan • Vikas Kandola’s importance to the team can be seen in the results of the team. There are only 6 matches that Haryana have remain unbeaten in PKL 6 (5 wins, 1 tie) and in 5 of these matches Vikas has been their top scorer. • So, Haryana’s chances of winning depend hugely on whether he fires. He was kept quiet by the Gujarat Fortunegiants, but hit back with a 9-raid point performance against Dabang Delhi to lead his team to victory.  • Vikas has a good record against Pune this season – in 2 matches against them he has 19 raid points averaging 9.5 raid points a game at a healthy raid SR of 56.  • Pune drew their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers which was just the second time they had not lost in 7 matches.  • Their captain Girish Ernak who had been struggling picked up a HIGH 5 (6 tackle points). Pune only scored 9 tackle points in this match and 6 of them came from Girish.  • This was Girish Ernak’s first HIGH 5 in his last 7 matches. It was also the first HIGH 5 for a Pune defender in last 9 matches.  Girish Ernak Comparison – PKL 2018 First 7 games vs Last 7 games 47 Tackles 32 29 Tackle Points 13 3 HIGH 5s 1 4.1 Avg. Tackle Pts. 1.9 62 Tackle SR 41  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan • Vikas has been on a phenomenal run where he has scored 90 raid points in these 9 matches averaging 10 per match. 4 of his 5 Super 10s have come in this stretch. • He has failed with only 34 out of his 152 raids (22%) in this stretch while being successful in 71 of them. • His form has directly led to Haryana getting 4 of their 5 wins in this stretch and also their only tie. (They have lost just 4 matches in last 9 matches) • He is now the clear main raider for Haryana something that their captain and costliest player, Monu Goyat acting as a support raider.  • Monu Goyat has 83 raid points and is the second-leading raider for Haryana this season  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan VIKAS KANDOLA vs GIRISH ERNAK LED PUNE DEFENCE   • Vikas Kandola has exceeded all expectations this season and currently features in the top 5 raiders of this season with 125 raid points. • He is averaging 8.3 raid points and has been in rich form particularly in last 9 games. Vikas Kandola – Last 9 matches Mts. 9 Raid Pts. 90 SUPER 10s 4 Avg. Raid Pts. 10.0 Raid SR 59  

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan • Haryana Steelers PKL 2018: 5 wins, 9 losses, 1 tie. Won last match against Dabang Delhi by 7 points. Won 2 of their last 5 matches (2 wins, 1 tie, 2 losses).  • Puneri Paltan PKL 2018: 6 wins, 8 losses, 2 ties. Tied last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-30. Won only 1 of their last 8 matches (1 win, 1 tie, 6 losses).   

PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan HEAD-TO-HEAD Overall PKL: Matches – 5 | Haryana Steelers – 1 | Puneri Paltan - 4 | PKL 6: Matches – 2 | Haryana Steelers – 0 | Puneri Paltan – 2    • Haryana Steelers have lost 4 out of 5 matches against Puneri Paltan. • Each of Pune’s wins have been big. The minimum winning margin has been 12 points.  • They have lost both PKL 6 meetings against Pune and this will be their third meeting.  • Pune won 34-22 in the first match (M#3): o Nitin Tomar had 7 raid points for Pune while Vikas Kandola had 8 for Haryana. o 4 Pune defenders had at least 2 tackle points led by Ravi Kumar who finished with 3 tackle points. o This was Haryana’s first game of the season and the only game where their captain Surender Nada played. He had 4 tackle points, but suffered a season-ending fracture that ended his tournament. • Pune won the second also by a comfortable margin 45-27 (M#16): o Vikas Kandola (11 raid points) and Nitin Tomar (9 raid points) were again the top two raiders in the match. o Akshay Jadhav (5 tackle points) and Girish Ernak (6 tackle points) had HIGH 5s for Pune. o No Haryana defender scored more than 1 tackle point in this match.    
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 19:00 IST

