PKL 2018 LIVE score: Haryana Steelers 0 | 0 Puneri Paltan in first half

PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 1: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Team Haryana Steelers overall PKL Record Overall Player Mat Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Tackle Points Avg Tackle Pts Tackle SR High 5s Total Points Sandeep Narwal 95 211 2.3 34 1 238 2.5 54 14 449 Nitin Tomar 53 377 7.1 48 13 17 0.3 29 0 394 Rajesh Mondal 85 255 3.0 34 1 10 0.1 18 0 265 Girish Maruti Ernak 83 9 0.2 13 0 214 2.6 48 15 223 Deepak Kumar Dahiya 51 171 3.4 35 1 8 0.2 32 0 179 Ravi Kumar 69 0 0.0 0 0 107 1.6 46 4 107 Monu 31 57 1.8 31 0 40 1.3 53 1 97 More G B 22 57 2.6 37 1 12 0.5 67 0 69 Akshay Jadhav 26 32 1.3 27 0 23 0.9 59 2 55 Vinod Kumar 27 0 0.0 0 0 48 1.8 38 1 48 Rinku Narwal 24 1 0.1 7 0 34 1.4 50 1 35 Shubham Shinde 6 0 0.0 0 0 9 1.5 41 0 9 Parvesh 2 2 1.0 25 0 3 1.5 100 0 5 Sandeep 3 0 0.0 0 0 2 0.7 29 0 2 Amit Kumar 3 1 0.5 13 0 0 0.0 0 0 1 Sanjay Shrestha 2 0 0.0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 Vikash Khatri 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi league season six (PKL 2018), the first match will be played between Monu Goyat’s Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan led by Girish Ernak while in the second match Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Indoor Stadium in Pune. In the head to head to battle, Haryana Steelers have lost 4 out of 5 matches against Puneri Paltan. In Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers have lost both their matches against Pune and this will be third meeting.
Click here to view the full VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 points table.
PKL 2018, Day 44, Match 2: Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans
In today’s second match, Bengaluru Bulls lock horns with Telugu Titans at 2100 IST in Pune. Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans have faced each other 12 times in Pro Kabaddi League so far and Bengaluru have the edge, having won 6 of them (Telugu have won 3 and 3 ended in a tie). Their last 2 meetings have ended in a tie. Bengaluru Bulls put up a much-improved performance in their previous match against the UP Yoddha and had 13 tackle points. But their defense has been highly inconsistent this season as they score points in one match and go drastically down in the next game.
