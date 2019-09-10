Pro Kabaddi 2019: All eyes on Siddharth Desai for today's match

-
In Match 84 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Siddharth Desai of Telugu Titans will be in action against his old team, U Mumba, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Head to head, U Mumba have an edge as they have won five out of 11 matches and Telugu Titans four. All eyes will be on Desai as he scored just five raid points in the previous match, he played against U Mumba. He will look to reverse the result this time.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Can Fazel led U Mumba defence stop the in-form Siddharth Desai?
Rewind to PKL 2018, where Siddharth Desai was Fazel Atrachali’s go-to man in the raid department for U Mumba. Now, a season later Siddharth Desai would be locking horns against his ex-skipper. Siddharth Desai in his debut match for Telugu Titans faced Fazel’s U Mumba in the tournament opener. He had 6 failed raids and had a forgettable outing picking just 5 raid points. On the other hand, Fazel had an impressive show by scoring 4 tackle points, out of which 2 came against Siddharth Desai.
|Siddharth Desai vs. U Mumba - PKL 2019
|Fazel Atrachali vs. Telugu Titans - PKL 2019
|Raids
|14
|Tackles
|6
|Failed Raids
|6
|Successful Tackles
|4
|Raid Points
|5
|Tackle Points
|4
|Raid SR
|36
|Tackle SR
|67
|Least Empty Raid % - PKL 2019 (min. 150 raids)
|Raider
|Empty Raid%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|23%
|Siddharth Desai
|24%
|Pardeep Narwal
|28%
|Best Raid SR - PKL 2019 (min. 150 raids)
|Raider
|Raid SR
|Pawan Sehrawat
|68
|Naveen Kumar
|62
|Pardeep Narwal
|58
|Siddharth Desai
|57
Siddharth Desai peaking at the right time for Titans
Desai was not at his best at the beginning of the season. In the first four matches, he had a failed raid per cent of 42. Understandably, his team haven’t won even a single game in this span. In the next 4 matches, Siddharth Desai started to show signs of improvement as his failed raid per cent reduced to 27 and his team also had managed to win a game and tie two games in this period. In the last five matches, Siddharth Desai has been at his best averaging 11.8 raid points at an impressive raid strike rate of 76. His performance had a direct effect on Titans as they won three of their last five matches.
|Siddharth Desai - PKL 2019
|Team's Win%
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Raid Failure %
|Home Leg (First 4 Matches)
|5.8
|44
|42%
|0%
|Next 4 Matches
|6.8
|44
|27%
|25%
|Last 5 Matches
|11.8
|76
|17%
|60%
Siddharth scored his best raiding performance in PKL career against Bengaluru Bulls to keep Telugu Titans in the hunt until the last minute of the match but ended up on the losing side unfortunately. In the last 5 mins alone, Siddharth Desai managed to score 12 raid points in that match.
|Siddharth Desai best Raid Performance – PKL
|Opponent
|Raid Points
|Vs. Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 7, Match 77
|22
|Vs. Dabang Delhi, PKL 6, Match 91
|19
|Vs. Haryana Steelers, PKL 7, Match 47
|18
Top raiders and defenders for U Mumba
Raider: Abhishek Singh (70 raid points in 11 matches)
Defender: Fazel Atrachali (40 tackle points in 13 matches)
Top raider and defenders for Telugu Titans
Raider: Siddharth Desai (109 raid points in 13 matches)
Defender: Vishal Bhardwaj (49 tackle points in 13 matches)