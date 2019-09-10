Pro Kabaddi 2019: All eyes on Siddharth Desai for today's match

In Match 84 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Siddharth Desai of will be in action against his old team, U Mumba, at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. Head to head, have an edge as they have won five out of 11 matches and four. All eyes will be on Desai as he scored just five raid points in the previous match, he played against He will look to reverse the result this time.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



Can Fazel led defence stop the in-form Siddharth Desai?



Rewind to PKL 2018, where Siddharth Desai was Fazel Atrachali’s go-to man in the raid department for U Mumba. Now, a season later Siddharth Desai would be locking horns against his ex-skipper. Siddharth Desai in his debut match for faced Fazel’s U Mumba in the tournament opener. He had 6 failed raids and had a forgettable outing picking just 5 raid points. On the other hand, Fazel had an impressive show by scoring 4 tackle points, out of which 2 came against Siddharth Desai.

Siddharth Desai vs. U Mumba - PKL 2019 Fazel Atrachali vs. Telugu Titans - PKL 2019 Raids 14 Tackles 6 Failed Raids 6 Successful Tackles 4 Raid Points 5 Tackle Points 4 Raid SR 36 Tackle SR 67

Siddharth Desai has been one of the busiest raiders this season. He doesn’t go for a lot of empty raids and maintains his aggression throughout the game. Among raiders who have gone for a minimum of 150 raids, Siddharth Desai has the 2nd lowest empty raid percentage and has the 4th best raid strike rate this season.

Least Empty Raid % - (min. 150 raids) Raider Empty Raid% Pawan Sehrawat 23% Siddharth Desai 24% Pardeep Narwal 28%

Best Raid SR - (min. 150 raids) Raider Raid SR Pawan Sehrawat 68 Naveen Kumar 62 Pardeep Narwal 58 Siddharth Desai 57

Desai was not at his best at the beginning of the season. In the first four matches, he had a failed raid per cent of 42. Understandably, his team haven’t won even a single game in this span. In the next 4 matches, Siddharth Desai started to show signs of improvement as his failed raid per cent reduced to 27 and his team also had managed to win a game and tie two games in this period. In the last five matches, Siddharth Desai has been at his best averaging 11.8 raid points at an impressive raid strike rate of 76. His performance had a direct effect on Titans as they won three of their last five matches.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 2019 Team's Win% Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Raid Failure % Home Leg (First 4 Matches) 5.8 44 42% 0% Next 4 Matches 6.8 44 27% 25% Last 5 Matches 11.8 76 17% 60%

Siddharth scored his best raiding performance in PKL career against Bengaluru Bulls to keep Telugu Titans in the hunt until the last minute of the match but ended up on the losing side unfortunately. In the last 5 mins alone, Siddharth Desai managed to score 12 raid points in that match.

Siddharth Desai best Raid Performance – PKL Opponent Raid Points Vs. Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 7, Match 77 22 Vs. Dabang Delhi, PKL 6, Match 91 19 Vs. Haryana Steelers, PKL 7, Match 47 18

Top raiders and defenders for U Mumba

Top raider and defenders for Telugu Titans

Abhishek Singh (70 raid points in 11 matches)Fazel Atrachali (40 tackle points in 13 matches)Siddharth Desai (109 raid points in 13 matches)Vishal Bhardwaj (49 tackle points in 13 matches)