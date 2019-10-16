Pro Kabaddi 2019: All you need to know about U Mumba ahead of semi-final 2

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Battle between offence and defence in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 22 preview: Battle of two defender-heavy teams
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can U Mumba corners stop Bengal's raiding unit?
PKL 2019, Bengal vs Mumbai Preview: Can Bengal defence put up a good show?
Pro Kabaddi 2019: All eyes on Siddharth Desai for today's match
-
In the semifinal 2 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Bengal Warriors at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. U Mumba had a shaky start of their PKL 2019 campaign but they managed to enter the playoffs with some brilliant defending skills of their corners – Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali. They entered in the playoffs with a four match unbeaten streak and continued their superb form in the Eliminators. They thrashed UP Yoddha 46-38.
PKL 2019: U Mumba record
Win: 13
Lost: 8
Tie: 2
Best Raider: Abhishek Singh
Abhishek Singh has emerged as a lead raider for U Mumba, scoring 16 raid points in the Eliminator and completed 150 raid points this season. He has scored nine Super 10s, including three Super raids at an average of 7.55. Abhishek was ably supported by a young raider Arjun Deshwal, who scored 15 raid points in the Eliminator 2 against Haryana Steelers.
Best defender: Fazel Atrachali
U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali has six tackle points against Bengal with just three unsuccessful tackles. In contrast, Surinder Singh has 10 unsuccessful tackles and just four tackle points (tackle strike rate 29). Sandeep Narwal hasn’t been able to establish himself against Bengal. Fazel Atrachali is at the top of the PKL 2019 defenders leaderboard with 81 tackle points in 23 matches.
WATCH: Pro Kabaddi 2019, Eliminator 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers video highlights