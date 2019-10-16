Pro Kabaddi 2019: All you need to know about U Mumba ahead of semi-final 2

In the semifinal 2 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with Bengal Warriors at EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. had a shaky start of their campaign but they managed to enter the playoffs with some brilliant defending skills of their corners – Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali. They entered in the playoffs with a four match unbeaten streak and continued their superb form in the Eliminators. They thrashed UP Yoddha 46-38.

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh has emerged as a lead raider for U Mumba, scoring 16 raid points in the Eliminator and completed 150 raid points this season. He has scored nine Super 10s, including three Super raids at an average of 7.55. Abhishek was ably supported by a young raider Arjun Deshwal, who scored 15 raid points in the Eliminator 2 against

Best defender: Fazel Atrachali



U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali has six tackle points against Bengal with just three unsuccessful tackles. In contrast, Surinder Singh has 10 unsuccessful tackles and just four tackle points (tackle strike rate 29). Sandeep Narwal hasn’t been able to establish himself against Bengal. Fazel Atrachali is at the top of the defenders leaderboard with 81 tackle points in 23 matches.

WATCH: Pro Kabaddi 2019, Eliminator 2: U Mumba vs video highlights





