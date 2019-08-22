PKL 2019, Bengal vs Patna preview: Battle between Pardeep and Maninder

In Match 53 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. In this match, the battle will be between two stars, Maninder Singh (Bengal) and Pardeep Narwal (Patna). They have been the top raiders in the league since PKL 5, when the league was expanded to 12 teams. Pardeep has 667 raid points with 37 Super 10s since PKL 5 including 300-raid-point season in PKL 5. Maninder has scored the 3rd most with 454 raid points with 20 Super 10s. But this season, both raiders are yet to reach their peak performance level.

Maninder & Pardeep – PKL 2019 Raider Raid Points Avg. Raid Points Raid SR SUPER 10s Pardeep Narwal 65 8.1 45 3 Maninder Singh 58 7.3 55 2

Unlike Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal does not have the same quality of raiding support behind him. However, in the last couple of games the two raiders showed up and garnered points for the team. Mohammad Esmaeil broke a 5-game duck with 6 raid points in the game against U Mumba while Jang Kun Lee came up with five raid points against UP Yoddha and three raid points against U Mumba. Despite those performances, both these raiders are averaging under 3.0 raid points per game which is really poor being a secondary raider. Among all teams, Patna is the only team where the second raider is yet to cross 20 raid points.

Secondary Raiders – PKL 2019 Raider Mts. Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Jang Kun Lee 8 17 2.1 30 Mohammad Esmaeil 8 15 1.9 26

Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won nine out of 15 matches while won three.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Patna Pirates Result PKL 6, Match 125 39 23 Bengal Warriors won by 16 points PKL 6, Match 56 30 50 Patna Pirates won by 20 points PKL 6, Match 43 27 29 Patna Pirates won by 2 points PKL 5, Qualifier 2 44 47 Patna Pirates won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 83 37 37 Tie PKL 5, Match 56 41 38 Bengal Warriors won by 3 points PKL 5, Match 46 36 36 Tie

August 22, 2019, Thursday.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Kolkata vs Patna match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.