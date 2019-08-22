PKL 2019, Bengal vs Patna preview: Battle between Pardeep and Maninder

-
In Match 53 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Patna Pirates at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday. In this match, the battle will be between two stars, Maninder Singh (Bengal) and Pardeep Narwal (Patna). They have been the top raiders in the league since PKL 5, when the league was expanded to 12 teams. Pardeep has 667 raid points with 37 Super 10s since PKL 5 including 300-raid-point season in PKL 5. Maninder has scored the 3rd most with 454 raid points with 20 Super 10s. But this season, both raiders are yet to reach their peak performance level.
|Maninder & Pardeep – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|SUPER 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|65
|8.1
|45
|3
|Maninder Singh
|58
|7.3
|55
|2
Pardeep not having the same support as Maninder
Unlike Maninder Singh, Pardeep Narwal does not have the same quality of raiding support behind him. However, in the last couple of games the two raiders showed up and garnered points for the team. Mohammad Esmaeil broke a 5-game duck with 6 raid points in the game against U Mumba while Jang Kun Lee came up with five raid points against UP Yoddha and three raid points against U Mumba. Despite those performances, both these raiders are averaging under 3.0 raid points per game which is really poor being a secondary raider. Among all teams, Patna is the only team where the second raider is yet to cross 20 raid points.
|Patna Pirates Secondary Raiders – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Mts.
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Jang Kun Lee
|8
|17
|2.1
|30
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|8
|15
|1.9
|26
Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates head to head
Head to head, Patna Pirates have an advantage as they won nine out of 15 matches while Bengal Warriors won three.
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Patna Pirates
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 125
|39
|23
|Bengal Warriors won by 16 points
|PKL 6, Match 56
|30
|50
|Patna Pirates won by 20 points
|PKL 6, Match 43
|27
|29
|Patna Pirates won by 2 points
|PKL 5, Qualifier 2
|44
|47
|Patna Pirates won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 83
|37
|37
|Tie
|PKL 5, Match 56
|41
|38
|Bengal Warriors won by 3 points
|PKL 5, Match 46
|36
|36
|Tie
Date and Day: August 22, 2019, Thursday.
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Time: 7:30 pm IST
