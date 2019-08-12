Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 38 preview: Baldev Singh key for Bengal's defence

-
-
In Match 38 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Telugu Titans at Eka Indoor Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Telugu Titans are coming into today’s match after registering their first victory against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors edged out U Mumba in their previous match. Bengal's defence have an average of 10.6 tackle points per match. A major part of the contribution has come from their right corner Baldev Singh. He has scored 21 tackle points and at an average of 4.2 tackle points per match. He also has a high Tackle strike rate of 70.
Is Siddharth Desai returning to form?
Siddharth Desai looked like he is coming back to form in the match against Bengaluru Bulls where he picked his first Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2019. In the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, he started off with a bang. He finished the first half with 6 raid points which is the most for him this season. But in the 2nd half he went cold and scored only one raid point. But in the last two matches he has shown glimpses of the way he played in PKL 6. He is still way behind while compared to where he was in PKL 6 at the end of 7 matches.
|Siddharth Desai – PKL Comparison (First 7 matches)
|In PKL 2018
|In PKL 2019
|97
|Raid Points
|46
|13.9
|Avg. Raid Points
|6.6
|6
|Super 10s
|1
|76
|Raid SR
|45
|16%
|Raid Failure %
|32%
Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans head to head
Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won eight out of 14 matches while three matches ended in a tie.
Head to head in last five meetings
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Telugu Titans
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 128
|39
|34
|Bengal Warriors won by 5 points
|PKL 6, Match 55
|30
|25
|Bengal Warriors won by 5 points
|PKL 6, Match 17
|30
|25
|Bengal Warriors won by 5 points
|PKL 5, Match 131
|37
|37
|Match Tied
|PKL 5, Match 73
|32
|31
|Bengal Warriors won by 1 point
Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
Date and Day: August 12, 2019, Monday.
Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad
Time: 7:30 pm IST
