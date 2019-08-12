Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 38 preview: Baldev Singh key for Bengal's defence

In Match 38 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Eka Indoor Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. are coming into today’s match after registering their first victory against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday. On the other hand, edged out U Mumba in their previous match. Bengal's defence have an average of 10.6 tackle points per match. A major part of the contribution has come from their right corner Baldev Singh. He has scored 21 tackle points and at an average of 4.2 tackle points per match. He also has a high Tackle strike rate of 70.

Siddharth Desai looked like he is coming back to form in the match against Bengaluru Bulls where he picked his first Super 10 of Pro Kabaddi 2019. In the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants, he started off with a bang. He finished the first half with 6 raid points which is the most for him this season. But in the 2nd half he went cold and scored only one raid point. But in the last two matches he has shown glimpses of the way he played in PKL 6. He is still way behind while compared to where he was in PKL 6 at the end of 7 matches.

Siddharth Desai – PKL Comparison (First 7 matches) In PKL 2018 In PKL 2019 97 Raid Points 46 13.9 Avg. Raid Points 6.6 6 Super 10s 1 76 Raid SR 45 16% Raid Failure % 32%

vs head to head

Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won eight out of 14 matches while three matches ended in a tie.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Telugu Titans Result PKL 6, Match 128 39 34 Bengal Warriors won by 5 points PKL 6, Match 55 30 25 Bengal Warriors won by 5 points PKL 6, Match 17 30 25 Bengal Warriors won by 5 points PKL 5, Match 131 37 37 Match Tied PKL 5, Match 73 32 31 Bengal Warriors won by 1 point

August 12, 2019, Monday.

Venue: Eka arena, Ahmedabad



Time: 7:30 pm IST



The Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans will be broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Warriors vs Titans will be available on Hotstar in various languages.