From Patna Pirates to Bengaluru Bulls, playoff chances of teams on Day 57

The seventh season of (PKL 2019) has entered in the 10th phase with Jaipur leg getting underway on Day 55. The race for PKL playoffs has intensified with less than a month remaining for the final showdown. The playoffs will kick-start from October 14. The first team to get eliminated from the playoffs race was after defeated on Day 56 of Pro Kabaddi. Meanwhile, and became the first two teams to register their place in the playoffs.



How many teams can qualify for playoffs?

The top two teams in Pro kabaddi 2019 points table will directly qualify for semi-finals while the remaining four will play Eliminator 1 and Eliminator 2. The winners of the Eliminators will play the semifinals. The winner of semifinal matches will play the finals on October 19, 2019.

Here are the playoffs chances of teams featuring on Day 57?

Thanks to Bengal Warriors’ win on Sunday (Day 55), along with Bengal are assured of a playoff spot as they will not fall out of the top six under any circumstances now. However, Delhi will look to consolidate their position in the league standings. They have played 16 matches so far and earned 69 points, winning 13 matches while losing only two. They still have to play six matches.

after Sunday’s results find themselves in the 6th place, but with a win against Dabang Delhi on Monday could take them to the third spot but if Haryana manage to win against Patna today, then they will retain the third spot and Bulls will move to the fourth spot despite a win.

Bengaluru have 50 points in 17 matches played so far with nine wins and eight defeats.

If lose this match by a difference of more than 7 points and win their match against Dabang Delhi, Haryana will slip to 4th place. Haryana have 54 points in 16 matches so far with 10 wins and five defeats.

Of all the matches to be played on Day 57 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, have a stiff chance to register a place in the playoffs. have won only six matches of 17 and are placed at the 10th position on PKL points table with 38 points. If they manage to win their today’s fixture against Haryana Steelers, they will move to eighth position and still have to win the remaining four matches to keep playoffs hope alive.