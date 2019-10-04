Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers look to end home leg with a win

-
In Match 121 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to end their home leg with a win, when they lock horns with Telugu Titans at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Friday. Haryana Steelers have already qualified to the PKL 2019 playoffs while Telugu Titans have been eliminated as their last chance for playoffs qualification get shattered yesterday.
Contrasting fortunes for Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai in home leg
Vikas Kandola’s return post injury proved a tipping point for Haryana Steelers this season. He averaged nearly 10 raid points before the start of Haryana’s home leg. He had a mixed bag scoring just seven raid points per match, a number which is pretty low for a raider of Vikas Kandola’s quality.
|Vikas Kandola - Performance in PKL 7
|Before Home Leg
|Vs.
|At Home Leg
|20.3
|Raids/ Match
|16.0
|9.9
|Avg. Raid Pts
|7.0
|19%
|Failed Raid %
|27%
|49
|Raid SR
|44
|Prashanth Kumar Rai - Performance in PKL 7
|Before Home Leg
|Vs.
|At Home Leg
|6.8
|Raids/ Match
|13.7
|4.2
|Avg. Raid Pts
|9.7
|24%
|Failed Raid %
|17%
|61
|Raid SR
|71
|Haryana Steelers Raiders - Performance in Home Leg
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid pts
|Raid SR
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|41
|29
|71
|Vikas Kandola
|48
|21
|44
|Vinay
|28
|17
|61
|Haryana Raiders D-o-D Failed Raid % - PKL 7
|Before Home Leg
|Raider
|At Home Leg
|43%
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|25%
|41%
|Vikas Kandola
|67%
|50%
|Vinay
|50%
Siddharth Desai only dependable raider for Telugu Titans
Siddharth Desai in the last seven matches has produced some of the best performances of his PKL career including his career best (22 Raid Points), not once but twice. Out of the seven matches he had two bad performances, one against U Mumba and the other in yesterday’s match against Puneri Paltan. Apart from these two matches Siddharth Desai has had a raid strike rate above 65.
|Siddharth Desai - PKL 7 (Last 7 Matches - Most Recent First)
|Opponent
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|vs. Puneri Paltan
|6
|3
|50
|vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers
|19
|22
|116
|vs. Bengal Warriors
|16
|15
|94
|vs. Patna Pirates
|15
|12
|80
|vs. Dabang Delhi
|18
|12
|67
|vs U Mumba
|12
|4
|33
|vs. Bengaluru Bulls
|22
|22
|100