JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Badminton » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raider Pawan Sehrawat will feature in today's match
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers look to end home leg with a win

Vikas Kandola's return post-injury proved a tipping point for Haryana Steelers this season. He averaged nearly 10 raid points before the start of Haryana's home leg

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, Bengal Warriors, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players in action

In Match 121 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will look to end their home leg with a win, when they lock horns with Telugu Titans at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Friday. Haryana Steelers have already qualified to the PKL 2019 playoffs while Telugu Titans have been eliminated as their last chance for playoffs qualification get shattered yesterday.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Contrasting fortunes for Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai in home leg

Vikas Kandola’s return post injury proved a tipping point for Haryana Steelers this season. He averaged nearly 10 raid points before the start of Haryana’s home leg. He had a mixed bag scoring just seven raid points per match, a number which is pretty low for a raider of Vikas Kandola’s quality.

Vikas Kandola - Performance in PKL 7
Before Home Leg Vs. At Home Leg
20.3 Raids/ Match 16.0
9.9 Avg. Raid Pts 7.0
19% Failed Raid % 27%
49 Raid SR 44
While Vikas Kandola’s form has dipped after the start of home leg, while it has been reverse for Prashanth Kumar Rai. At home leg, he has averaged nearly 10 raid points per match at a raid strike rate of 71.

Prashanth Kumar Rai - Performance in PKL 7
Before Home Leg Vs. At Home Leg
6.8 Raids/ Match 13.7
4.2 Avg. Raid Pts 9.7
24% Failed Raid % 17%
61 Raid SR 71
Prashanth Kumar Rai has been the lead raider for Haryana Steelers in the home leg. Vikas Kandola, though going for the most raids among the three has had the lowest raid strike rate of 44.

Haryana Steelers Raiders - Performance in Home Leg
Raider Raids Raid pts Raid SR
Prashanth Kumar Rai 41 29 71
Vikas Kandola 48 21 44
Vinay 28 17 61
Even in D-o-D raids, Vikas Kandola has experienced a dip in his performance. While Prashanth Kumar Rai has been far more successful in D-o-D raids in home leg (D-o-D Failed raid per cent of 25), Vikas Kandola has been disappointing (D-o-D Failed raid per cent of 67)

Haryana Raiders D-o-D Failed Raid % - PKL 7
Before Home Leg Raider At Home Leg
43% Prashanth Kumar Rai 25%
41% Vikas Kandola 67%
50% Vinay 50%


Siddharth Desai only dependable raider for Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai in the last seven matches has produced some of the best performances of his PKL career including his career best (22 Raid Points), not once but twice. Out of the seven matches he had two bad performances, one against U Mumba and the other in yesterday’s match against Puneri Paltan. Apart from these two matches Siddharth Desai has had a raid strike rate above 65.

Siddharth Desai - PKL 7 (Last 7 Matches - Most Recent First)
Opponent Raids Raid Points Raid SR
vs. Puneri Paltan 6 3 50
vs. Jaipur Pink Panthers 19 22 116
vs. Bengal Warriors 16 15 94
vs. Patna Pirates 15 12 80
vs. Dabang Delhi 18 12 67
vs U Mumba 12 4 33
vs. Bengaluru Bulls 22 22 100

First Published: Fri, October 04 2019. 17:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY