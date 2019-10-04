Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers look to end home leg with a win

In Match 121 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will look to end their home leg with a win, when they lock horns with at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Panchkula, on Friday. have already qualified to the playoffs while have been eliminated as their last chance for playoffs qualification get shattered yesterday.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here



Contrasting fortunes for Vikas Kandola and Prashanth Kumar Rai in home leg



Vikas Kandola’s return post injury proved a tipping point for this season. He averaged nearly 10 raid points before the start of Haryana’s home leg. He had a mixed bag scoring just seven raid points per match, a number which is pretty low for a raider of Vikas Kandola’s quality.

Vikas Kandola - Performance in PKL 7 Before Home Leg Vs. At Home Leg 20.3 Raids/ Match 16.0 9.9 Avg. Raid Pts 7.0 19% Failed Raid % 27% 49 Raid SR 44

While Vikas Kandola’s form has dipped after the start of home leg, while it has been reverse for Prashanth Kumar Rai. At home leg, he has averaged nearly 10 raid points per match at a raid strike rate of 71.

Prashanth Kumar Rai - Performance in PKL 7 Before Home Leg Vs. At Home Leg 6.8 Raids/ Match 13.7 4.2 Avg. Raid Pts 9.7 24% Failed Raid % 17% 61 Raid SR 71

Prashanth Kumar Rai has been the lead raider for Haryana Steelers in the home leg. Vikas Kandola, though going for the most raids among the three has had the lowest raid strike rate of 44.

Haryana Steelers Raiders - Performance in Home Leg Raider Raids Raid pts Raid SR Prashanth Kumar Rai 41 29 71 Vikas Kandola 48 21 44 Vinay 28 17 61

Haryana Raiders D-o-D Failed Raid % - PKL 7 Before Home Leg Raider At Home Leg 43% Prashanth Kumar Rai 25% 41% Vikas Kandola 67% 50% Vinay 50%

Even in D-o-D raids, Vikas Kandola has experienced a dip in his performance. While Prashanth Kumar Rai has been far more successful in D-o-D raids in home leg (D-o-D Failed raid per cent of 25), Vikas Kandola has been disappointing (D-o-D Failed raid per cent of 67)Siddharth Desai in the last seven matches has produced some of the best performances of his PKL career including his career best (22 Raid Points), not once but twice. Out of the seven matches he had two bad performances, one against U Mumba and the other in yesterday’s match against Puneri Paltan. Apart from these two matches Siddharth Desai has had a raid strike rate above 65.