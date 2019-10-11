Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Mumbai in today's first match

-
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between table toppers Dabang Delhi and U Mumba. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second. The Delhi vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 72, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
The UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here.