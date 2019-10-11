JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Indian Test pitches are boring, too batsman-friendly, says Michael Vaughan
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Delhi take on Mumbai in today's first match

In today's second match, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

PKL 2019, Haryana Steelers vs Bengaluru Bulls
Haryana Steelers' raid against Bengaluru Bulls

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between table toppers Dabang Delhi and U Mumba. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second. The Delhi vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 72, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details

The UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba and UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls live match score here.
First Published: Fri, October 11 2019. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY