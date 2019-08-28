Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Gujarat take on Haryana in today's 1st match
In today's second match, Dabang Delhi will host U Mumba at Thayagraj Sports Complex. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo: Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider.
Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 34, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba live streaming
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they have won 12 of the 14 games against Dabang Delhi so far in Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Gujarat Fortungiants vs Haryana Steelers and Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba live match score here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More