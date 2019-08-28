JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Gujarat take on Haryana in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Dabang Delhi will host U Mumba at Thayagraj Sports Complex. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019
File photo: Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider.
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers, and Dabang Delhi will lock horns with U Mumba at the Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi, in the second match. The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
 Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 34, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba live streaming
 
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they have won 12 of the 14 games against Dabang Delhi so far in Pro Kabaddi League. The Delhi vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
