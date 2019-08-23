JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Pardeep Narwal revive Patna Pirates' fortunes
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Gujarat take on Patna in today's first match

In today's second match, Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Haryana Steelers, PKL 2019
File photo: Rahul Chaudhari in action

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates, and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in the second match. The Gujarat vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 30, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live streaming

Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won two out of three matches. Thalaivas will look to end their home leg on high. The Chennai vs Mumabi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

Stay tuned for Gujarat Fortungiants vs Patna Pirates and Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba live match score here
First Published: Fri, August 23 2019. 17:17 IST

