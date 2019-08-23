Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Gujarat take on Patna in today's first match

-
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates, and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns with U Mumba at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, in the second match. The Gujarat vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 30, Match 2: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba
Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won two out of three matches. Thalaivas will look to end their home leg on high. The Chennai vs Mumabi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
