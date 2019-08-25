JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Jaipur's defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Jaipur take on Bengaluru in today's 1st match

In today's second match of Pro Kabaddi, Dabang Delhi take on UP Yoddha. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, PKL 2019
Telugu Titans' star raider Siddharth 'Baahubali Desai' at his raiding best against UPYoddha

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, and Dabang Delhi will lock horns with UP Yoddha at the Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi, in the second match. The Jaipur vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.


Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 32, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha live streaming

Head to head, UP Yoddha have a clear advantage as they have won all the three matches played against Dabang Delhi. The Delhi vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.


