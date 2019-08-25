Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Jaipur take on Bengaluru in today's 1st match

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Day 31 highlights: Telugu stun Jaipur 24-21 in tactical battle
PKL 2019, Day 27 highlights: UP Yoddha stun Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-24
PKL 2019 Day 28 highlights: Jaipur beat Tamil Thalaivas 28-26 in a thriller
PKL 2019, Day 25 highlights: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors play a tie
PKL 2019, Day 21 highlights: UP Yoddha beat Bulls 35-33 in nail-biter
-
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls, and Dabang Delhi will lock horns with UP Yoddha at the Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi, in the second match. The Jaipur vs Bengaluru kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 32, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha live streaming
Head to head, UP Yoddha have a clear advantage as they have won all the three matches played against Dabang Delhi. The Delhi vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha live match score here