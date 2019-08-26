JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengal take on Haryana in today's first match

In today's second match, Puneri Paltan will take on UP Yoddha at Thayagraj Sports Complex. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2019
Haryana Steelers players tackle a raider
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers, and UP Yoddha will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at the Thayagraj Sports Complex, New Delhi, in the second match. The Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi 2019 schedule and points table here


Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 33, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha live streaming
 
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have an edge as they won two out of three matches while UP Yoddha have one match. The Pune vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

 
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh