Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Jaipur take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, UP Yoddha lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 matches, the first will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Jaipur Pink Panthers. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Pune, in the second match. The Jaipur vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 55, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details
 
Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each of seven while three encounters ended in a tie. The UP vs Chennai kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas live match score here

