Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna to take on Jaipur in today's first match
In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
Pardeep Narwal in action
When Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls met earlier in PKL 2019, it was a battle of raiders from both sides – Pawan Sehrawat (29 raid points), K Prapanjan (12 raid points) and Maninder Singh (11 raid points) all scored Super 10s. In that match, 60 raid points were scored jointly with only 14 tackle points. The Bengal vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
