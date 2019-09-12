JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Patna to take on Jaipur in today's first match

In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Pardeep Narwal in action
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates. Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Bengaluru Bulls at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, in the second match. The Jaipur vs Patna kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 48, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls live streaming details
 
When Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls met earlier in PKL 2019, it was a battle of raiders from both sides – Pawan Sehrawat (29 raid points), K Prapanjan (12 raid points) and Maninder Singh (11 raid points) all scored Super 10s. In that match, 60 raid points were scored jointly with only 14 tackle points. The Bengal vs Mumbai match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
